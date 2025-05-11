Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler are three of the marquee players in golf right now. Although they play on different Tours, they will compete against each other at the upcoming PGA Championship this week.

Ad

Considering the 2025 season, McIlroy is arguably the most successful golfer at the moment. He already has two PGA Tour titles to his name and won the Masters for the first time in his career last month.

Considering these achievements, the 'Fore Play' podcast recently asked its fans who they thought was the best golfer of this generation, not named Rory. They also held a poll asking fans to rank Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

All the golfers mentioned in the list were some of the top names in the sport, with Scheffler even being World No. 1 currently. However, it was Koepka who emerged as the popular choice among fans.

"Brooks is better than Rory too…"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Brooks, Scottie, Speith, Jt, Bryson" one fan said.

"Brooks #1" another added.

"I think it’s in order already, could maybe put brooks at 1"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Brooks, then Speith/Scottie - Scottie will pass soon" one fan claimed.

"Brooks, Spieth, JT, Scottie, Bryson. JT over Scottie only because of more career Tour wins. Neck & neck though. Brooks over Spieth purely because of 5 majors." another wrote.

Koepka has won the PGA Championship thrice - in 2018, 2019, and 2023. He was the first LIV Golf player to win a Major Championship after joining the controversial league.

Ad

Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler: 2025 season compared

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka at the 2025 Masters (Source: Getty)

So far, Brooks Koepka hasn't registered a victory in the seven starts he made on LIV Golf this year. However, he has recorded two top-ten finishes.

Ad

His best finish this season came in Singapore, where he placed second behind Joaquin Niemann. Koepka is currently ranked 12th in the season-long standings with 45.13 points. He wasn't able to make the cut at the Masters this year.

Koepka was last seen at the LIV Golf Korea, where he finished T17.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the Truist Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy has been enjoying a spectacular 2025 season so far. He won two PGA Tour events this year - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. The ace golfer won his maiden Masters green jacket last month to finally complete his career grand slam. He is World No. 2 at the moment.

Ad

McIlroy is competing at the Truist Championship this week. At the time of this writing, the defending champion is placed T9 in the final round on Sunday (May 11).

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 (Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler joined the 2025 season late following a freak hand injury in December. He secured his first victory this year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week.

Out of the nine starts he made this year, he made the top ten in six of them. He had entered Augusta National last month as the defending champion. However, he finished fourth at the Masters this year. Scheffler isthe World no. 1 at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More