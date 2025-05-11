Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler are three of the marquee players in golf right now. Although they play on different Tours, they will compete against each other at the upcoming PGA Championship this week.
Considering the 2025 season, McIlroy is arguably the most successful golfer at the moment. He already has two PGA Tour titles to his name and won the Masters for the first time in his career last month.
Considering these achievements, the 'Fore Play' podcast recently asked its fans who they thought was the best golfer of this generation, not named Rory. They also held a poll asking fans to rank Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau.
All the golfers mentioned in the list were some of the top names in the sport, with Scheffler even being World No. 1 currently. However, it was Koepka who emerged as the popular choice among fans.
"Brooks is better than Rory too…"
"Brooks, Scottie, Speith, Jt, Bryson" one fan said.
"Brooks #1" another added.
"I think it’s in order already, could maybe put brooks at 1"
"Brooks, then Speith/Scottie - Scottie will pass soon" one fan claimed.
"Brooks, Spieth, JT, Scottie, Bryson. JT over Scottie only because of more career Tour wins. Neck & neck though. Brooks over Spieth purely because of 5 majors." another wrote.
Koepka has won the PGA Championship thrice - in 2018, 2019, and 2023. He was the first LIV Golf player to win a Major Championship after joining the controversial league.
Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler: 2025 season compared
Brooks Koepka
So far, Brooks Koepka hasn't registered a victory in the seven starts he made on LIV Golf this year. However, he has recorded two top-ten finishes.
His best finish this season came in Singapore, where he placed second behind Joaquin Niemann. Koepka is currently ranked 12th in the season-long standings with 45.13 points. He wasn't able to make the cut at the Masters this year.
Koepka was last seen at the LIV Golf Korea, where he finished T17.
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy has been enjoying a spectacular 2025 season so far. He won two PGA Tour events this year - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. The ace golfer won his maiden Masters green jacket last month to finally complete his career grand slam. He is World No. 2 at the moment.
McIlroy is competing at the Truist Championship this week. At the time of this writing, the defending champion is placed T9 in the final round on Sunday (May 11).
Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler joined the 2025 season late following a freak hand injury in December. He secured his first victory this year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week.
Out of the nine starts he made this year, he made the top ten in six of them. He had entered Augusta National last month as the defending champion. However, he finished fourth at the Masters this year. Scheffler isthe World no. 1 at the moment.