"Rory McIlroy kicks my b**t" - $300M-worth Tom Brady makes honest admission about playing against the 2025 Masters champion

Rory McIlroy and NFL star Tom Brady are unarguably legends in their respective sports. Interestingly, the two are also close friends and play golf together. The $300M worth former football quarterback recently appeared on the 'Late Late Show' and shared his experience playing against the five-time major winner.

Ad

Host Patrick Kielty exclaimed asking whether he had played with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Brady stated that he had indeed played a round of golf with Lowry, McIlroy, their fathers and his own dad, who is an avid golfer himself. He further stated it was "one of the great highlights" of his life to be on a golf course with his dad.

The iconic footballer added that they all loved "to share that kind of fellowship together". However, playing with the World No. 2 in golf comes with its consequences as Tom Brady revealed:

Ad

Trending

"Rory kicks my b*** all the time whenever we play obviously." (14:04 - 14:08)

Brady also spoke about how he felt watching McIlroy win his first-ever Masters title last month.

"It was incredible to watch. I'm sure you guys were all watching here. Everybody in America's tuned in to that tournament. It's so incredible and just, I've actually been at that course with Rory a few times." (13:36 - 13:50)

Ad

Ad

Tom Brady has been on a golf trip and recently played at iconic courses such as Port Rush, County Down etc.

"I'm sure he appreciated that win more than any other win in his life" - Tom Brady on Rory McIlroy's Masters victory

Rory McIlroy at Masters 2025 and Tom Brady (Image via Imagn)

Rory McIlroy won the prestigious Masters tournament for the first time in his 16-year career last month. With the iconic victory, he finally completed his career Grand Slam.

Ad

In the aforementioned 'Late Late Show', Tom Brady said he believed that McIlroy would have appreciated this win more than other titles in his career, due to how tough it was for him to secure it after some heartbreaks.

"I think seeing him achieve that and all that he's gone through in golf and again overcoming those struggles. I'm sure he appreciated that win more than any other win in his life because of how hard it was. Not because how easy it was. He could have won it 14 years ago and yeah it would have been great. And it would have been great then, (but) I think you cherish it more now because you have that perspective (of) what it feels like when you don't win or when you're that close and you don't get it," (14:08 - 14:30)

Brady further explained that sometimes in life what one thinks is the worst thing eventually ends up being the "best" thing that could happen if they have the "right attitude". He mentioned that he had "a lot of failures" in his life and when one overcomes those failures and looks back they would feel happy to go through those trials. The 47-year-old also said that "without failing" he wouldn't have appreciated "winning as much".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More