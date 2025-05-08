Rory McIlroy gets real about what would make him quit the Masters

Rory McIlroy won the 89th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club last month and achieved his log-awaited career Grand Slam. The Northern Irishman pushed through a dramatic playoff to defeat Justin Rose and end his decade long major championship drought. Weeks after this, the 35-year-old has now hinted when he’d quit playing the prestigious competition.

McIlroy, speaking ahead of the Truist Championship at Philly Cricket Club, said he ‘always had hope’ of winning the Masters. The ace golfer, who has been waiting for a major win since 2014, stated he wouldn’t play the Masters if he ever felt like he ‘couldn't win’ the competition. The five-time major champion said he’ll quit playing and ‘swan around in my green jacket’ at the Champions Dinner if he lost the hope.

Furthermore, the World No.2 golfer added that his toughest competitor during the Augusta outing was his ‘own mind.’

Rory McIlroy said about his Masters win, ahead of the Truist Championship, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I always had hope. It's not as if I wasn't going to show up at Augusta and feel like I couldn't win. The week that I feel like that, I'll go up there for the Champions Dinner and swan around in my green jacket, but I won't be playing…Yeah, I always had hope…

I always felt like I had the game. And like I think, as everyone saw on that back nine on Sunday, it was about getting over -- I don't know what the right phrase is, but defeating my own mind was sort of the big thing for me and getting over that hurdle… Look, I'm just glad that it's done. I don't want to ever have to go back to that Sunday afternoon again. I'm glad that I finished the way I did, and we can all move on with our lives.”

Rory McIlroy says he ‘never imagined’ himself at the Masters ceremony

Rory McIlroy joined legends like Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to complete career grand slams by winning all four major championships in the Masters era. Interestingly, the Northern Irishman had earlier admitted having faith to win the big outing and join the elite club. However, he claims he ‘never imagined’ himself at the Masters’ Green Jacket ceremony.

For the unversed, McIlroy was worn the prestigious Green Jacket by 2024 champion Scottie Scheffler. The two golfers, who are also good friends on the PGA Tour, seemed happy to share the moment.

Replying to a media query on whether he imagined the ‘idea of putting on that green coat,’ Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“No, that wasn't really -- to me, whenever I think about these things, I think about the golf. I think about the golf. I think about the sense of satisfaction of winning the tournaments… No, I never imagined the Butler Cabin ceremony. I never imagined all the things. I imagined hitting the shots I needed to hit to win the golf tournament.”

For the unversed, Rory McIlroy took a few weeks off after the Masters win and is now teeing it up at the Truist Championship. The ace golfer enters the Philly Cricket Club competition as the outright favorite.

