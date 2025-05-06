Truist Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, this week for the Truist Championship 2025. The next Signature Event of the season will be played from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11, at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Truist Championship 2025 field will not feature the top-ranked Scottie Scheffler but will be full of the other top stars. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Viktor Hovland, and most of the top-ranked players, will be in action this week.

As per Sportsline odds, McIlroy is the strong favorite to win the Truist Championship 2025. He is +400 to win his fifth title at the event and defend his title successfully. Speaking of the recent form, he is playing after the T12 finish at the Zurich Classic, but has already racked up three wins this season.

The Northern Irishman is playing in his first big event since completing his career Grand Slam with the Masters win. It will be interesting to see how he approaches this week after getting off the pressure.

Collin Morikawa is a long second favorite at +1400 to end his title drought. He has had three top-10s, including a couple of runner-up finishes this season, but will hope to cross the final hurdle. Speaking of other names, Xander Schauffele (+1600), Ludvig Aberg (+1600), and Justin Thomas (+1800) are top bets for this week.

Truist Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Truist Championship 2025 (as per Sportsline):

Rory McIlroy: +400

Collin Morikawa: +1400

Xander Schauffele: +1600

Ludvig Aberg: +1600

Justin Thomas: +1800

Patrick Cantlay: +2000

Viktor Hovland: +2800

Tommy Fleetwood: +2800

Jordan Spieth: +2800

Russell Henley: +3000

Hideki Matsuyama: +3000

Corey Conners: +3000

Shane Lowry: +3500

Sepp Straka: +4000

Daniel Berger: +4000

Wyndham Clark: +4500

Sungjae Im: +4500

Robert MacIntyre: +4500

Maverick McNealy: +4500

Keegan Bradley: +4500

Sam Burns: +5000

Min Woo Lee: +5000

Jason Day: +5000

Taylor Pendrith: +5500

JJ Spaun: +5500

Denny McCarthy: +5500

Davis Thompson: +5500

Byeong Hun An: +5500

Tony Finau: +6000

Michael Kim: +6000

Keith Mitchell: +6000

Si Woo Kim: +6500

Justin Rose: +6500

Andrew Novak: +6500

Aaron Rai: +6500

Will Zalatoris: +7000

Brian Harman: +7000

Akshay Bhatia: +7000

J.T. Poston: +7500

Ben Griffin: +7500

Stephan Jaeger: +9000

Sam Stevens: +9000

Sahith Theegala: +9000

Max Homa: +9000

Harris English: +9000

Thomas Detry: +10000

Rasmus Højgaard: +10000

Max Greyserman: +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +10000

Lucas Glover: +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +10000

Tom Hoge: +11000

Ryan Gerard: +11000

Jacob Bridgeman: +11000

Adam Scott: +11000

Rickie Fowler: +12000

Nick Taylor: +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen: +12000

Gary Woodland: +12000

Eric Cole: +12000

Cameron Young: +12000

Chris Kirk: +15000

Austin Eckroat: +15000

