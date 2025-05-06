Truist Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, this week for the Truist Championship 2025. The next Signature Event of the season will be played from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11, at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Truist Championship 2025 field will not feature the top-ranked Scottie Scheffler but will be full of the other top stars. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Viktor Hovland, and most of the top-ranked players, will be in action this week.
As per Sportsline odds, McIlroy is the strong favorite to win the Truist Championship 2025. He is +400 to win his fifth title at the event and defend his title successfully. Speaking of the recent form, he is playing after the T12 finish at the Zurich Classic, but has already racked up three wins this season.
The Northern Irishman is playing in his first big event since completing his career Grand Slam with the Masters win. It will be interesting to see how he approaches this week after getting off the pressure.
Collin Morikawa is a long second favorite at +1400 to end his title drought. He has had three top-10s, including a couple of runner-up finishes this season, but will hope to cross the final hurdle. Speaking of other names, Xander Schauffele (+1600), Ludvig Aberg (+1600), and Justin Thomas (+1800) are top bets for this week.
Truist Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Truist Championship 2025 (as per Sportsline):
- Rory McIlroy: +400
- Collin Morikawa: +1400
- Xander Schauffele: +1600
- Ludvig Aberg: +1600
- Justin Thomas: +1800
- Patrick Cantlay: +2000
- Viktor Hovland: +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2800
- Jordan Spieth: +2800
- Russell Henley: +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
- Corey Conners: +3000
- Shane Lowry: +3500
- Sepp Straka: +4000
- Daniel Berger: +4000
- Wyndham Clark: +4500
- Sungjae Im: +4500
- Robert MacIntyre: +4500
- Maverick McNealy: +4500
- Keegan Bradley: +4500
- Sam Burns: +5000
- Min Woo Lee: +5000
- Jason Day: +5000
- Taylor Pendrith: +5500
- JJ Spaun: +5500
- Denny McCarthy: +5500
- Davis Thompson: +5500
- Byeong Hun An: +5500
- Tony Finau: +6000
- Michael Kim: +6000
- Keith Mitchell: +6000
- Si Woo Kim: +6500
- Justin Rose: +6500
- Andrew Novak: +6500
- Aaron Rai: +6500
- Will Zalatoris: +7000
- Brian Harman: +7000
- Akshay Bhatia: +7000
- J.T. Poston: +7500
- Ben Griffin: +7500
- Stephan Jaeger: +9000
- Sam Stevens: +9000
- Sahith Theegala: +9000
- Max Homa: +9000
- Harris English: +9000
- Thomas Detry: +10000
- Rasmus Højgaard: +10000
- Max Greyserman: +10000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +10000
- Lucas Glover: +10000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +10000
- Tom Hoge: +11000
- Ryan Gerard: +11000
- Jacob Bridgeman: +11000
- Adam Scott: +11000
- Rickie Fowler: +12000
- Nick Taylor: +12000
- Michael Thorbjornsen: +12000
- Gary Woodland: +12000
- Eric Cole: +12000
- Cameron Young: +12000
- Chris Kirk: +15000
- Austin Eckroat: +15000