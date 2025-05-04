Who won LIV Golf Korea 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Bryson DeChambeau fired a 6-under 66 to claim the LIV Golf Korea 2025 and posted a two-shot win over Charles Howell III. He finished at 19-under after three rounds to win his third title on the Saudi circuit and his first in nearly twenty months.
On Sunday, May 4, DeChambeau entered the final round of the LIV Golf Korea at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon with a four-shot lead. He had a slow start to the round, sitting at even par after nine holes. On the other hand, Howell charged back, swiftly moving to four-under after the front nine.
Howell picked up five straight birdies from Holes 11 to 15 but bogeyed the 16th. Bryson DeChambeau recovered from early hiccups and carded six birdies on the back nine. The two-time US Open winner came close to winning twice in the past month but finally crossed the finish line this time.
Talor Gooch finished solo third at LIV Golf Korea and four shots back, while Thomas Pieters and Patrick Reed tied for fourth at 10-under.
Speaking of the team portion, DeChambeau's Crushers GC finished at 35-under and posted a nine-shot win over Brooks Koepka's Smash GC. Joaquín Niemann's Torque GC also made the podium, finishing at 18-under.
LIV Golf Korea 2025, Final leaderboard explored
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the LIV Golf Korea 2025:
- 1. Bryson DeChambeau: -19
- 2. Charles Howell III: -17
- 3. Talor Gooch: -14
- T4. Thomas Pieters: -10
- T4. Patrick Reed: -10
- 6. Matthew Wolff: -9
- T7. Carlos Ortiz: -8
- T7. Jinichiro Kozuma: -8
- T7. Jon Rahm: -8
- T7. Cameron Smith: -8
- T7. Richard Bland: -8
- 12. Louis Oosthuizen: -7
- T13. Lucas Herbert: -6
- T13. Tyrrell Hatton: -6
- T13. Ian Poulter: -6
- T13. Dean Burmester: -6
- T17. Brooks Koepka: -5
- T17. Bubba Watson: -5
- T17. Andy Ogletree: -5
- T20. Sebastian Muñoz: -4
- T20. Cameron Tringale: -4
- T20. Henrik Stenson: -4
- T20. Graeme McDowell: -4
- T20. Joaquin Niemann: -4
- T20. Luis Masaveu: -4
- T26. David Puig: -3
- T26. Caleb Surratt: -3
- T26. Jason Kokrak: -3
- T29. Mito Pereira: -2
- T29. Chieh-Po Lee: -2
- T29. Peter Uihlein: -2
- T29. Paul Casey: -2
- T29. Sam Horsfield: -2
- T34. Kevin Na: -1
- T34. Marc Leishman: -1
- T34. Charl Schwartzel: -1
- T34. Dustin Johnson: -1
- 38. Brendan Steele: E
- T39. Abraham Ancer: +1
- T39. John Catlin: +1
- T39. Adrian Meronk: +1
- T42. Sergio Garcia: +2
- T42. Matt Jones: +2
- T42. Minkyu Kim: +2
- T45. Martin Kaymer: +3
- T45. Anirban Lahiri: +3
- 47. Tom McKibbin: +4
- T48. Yubin Jang: +5
- T48. Lee Westwood: +5
- 50. Phil Mickelson: +7
- 51. Frederik Kjettrup: +8
- 52. Harold Varner III: +9
- 53. Anthony Kim: +11
- 54. Danny Lee: +12