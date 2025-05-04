Who won LIV Golf Korea 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Bryson DeChambeau fired a 6-under 66 to claim the LIV Golf Korea 2025 and posted a two-shot win over Charles Howell III. He finished at 19-under after three rounds to win his third title on the Saudi circuit and his first in nearly twenty months.

Ad

On Sunday, May 4, DeChambeau entered the final round of the LIV Golf Korea at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon with a four-shot lead. He had a slow start to the round, sitting at even par after nine holes. On the other hand, Howell charged back, swiftly moving to four-under after the front nine.

Howell picked up five straight birdies from Holes 11 to 15 but bogeyed the 16th. Bryson DeChambeau recovered from early hiccups and carded six birdies on the back nine. The two-time US Open winner came close to winning twice in the past month but finally crossed the finish line this time.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Talor Gooch finished solo third at LIV Golf Korea and four shots back, while Thomas Pieters and Patrick Reed tied for fourth at 10-under.

Speaking of the team portion, DeChambeau's Crushers GC finished at 35-under and posted a nine-shot win over Brooks Koepka's Smash GC. Joaquín Niemann's Torque GC also made the podium, finishing at 18-under.

LIV Golf Korea 2025, Final leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the LIV Golf Korea 2025:

1. Bryson DeChambeau: -19

2. Charles Howell III: -17

3. Talor Gooch: -14

T4. Thomas Pieters: -10

T4. Patrick Reed: -10

6. Matthew Wolff: -9

T7. Carlos Ortiz: -8

T7. Jinichiro Kozuma: -8

T7. Jon Rahm: -8

T7. Cameron Smith: -8

T7. Richard Bland: -8

12. Louis Oosthuizen: -7

T13. Lucas Herbert: -6

T13. Tyrrell Hatton: -6

T13. Ian Poulter: -6

T13. Dean Burmester: -6

T17. Brooks Koepka: -5

T17. Bubba Watson: -5

T17. Andy Ogletree: -5

T20. Sebastian Muñoz: -4

T20. Cameron Tringale: -4

T20. Henrik Stenson: -4

T20. Graeme McDowell: -4

T20. Joaquin Niemann: -4

T20. Luis Masaveu: -4

T26. David Puig: -3

T26. Caleb Surratt: -3

T26. Jason Kokrak: -3

T29. Mito Pereira: -2

T29. Chieh-Po Lee: -2

T29. Peter Uihlein: -2

T29. Paul Casey: -2

T29. Sam Horsfield: -2

T34. Kevin Na: -1

T34. Marc Leishman: -1

T34. Charl Schwartzel: -1

T34. Dustin Johnson: -1

38. Brendan Steele: E

T39. Abraham Ancer: +1

T39. John Catlin: +1

T39. Adrian Meronk: +1

T42. Sergio Garcia: +2

T42. Matt Jones: +2

T42. Minkyu Kim: +2

T45. Martin Kaymer: +3

T45. Anirban Lahiri: +3

47. Tom McKibbin: +4

T48. Yubin Jang: +5

T48. Lee Westwood: +5

50. Phil Mickelson: +7

51. Frederik Kjettrup: +8

52. Harold Varner III: +9

53. Anthony Kim: +11

54. Danny Lee: +12

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More