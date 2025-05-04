$10M-worth LIV Golf star shares biggest disappointment from Round 2 of the tour's event in Korea

LIV Golf's wild card player, Anthony Kim, continued to struggle with form at the ongoing LIV Golf Korea event. After carding a 7-over 79 in Round 1, Kim failed to bounce back in Round 2, finishing with a 2-over 74.

Kim, who has been transparent about his journey through frequent social media updates, shared his disappointment on Instagram after the round, writing:

"Disappointing 2 drive it so well 2day & not score well but that's golf GR8FUL 4 the support here @livgolf_league KOREA"

Anthony Kim's Instagram story | Source: IG/@anthonykimofficial

After the second round, Kim, worth $10 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), sits in 54th place, last among the field. In Friday’s (May 2) second round, he managed three birdies on holes 4, 5, and 7 but struggled to maintain momentum. A bogey on the par-4 second hole, followed by a string of dropped shots on holes 12 through 15, left him 2-over for the day.

Anthony Kim Instagram Story (IG/@anthonykimofficial)

In another story, Kim expressed his frustration by resharing a motivational reel that read:

“Be the person who still shows up and never gives up,” adding: "Ofe I'm frustrated with how I've played this year & yesterday @livgolf_league KOREA but after wat I have been thru in my life it ain't 💩2 get back up 2day. Apprec8 the support here truly humbling."

He followed up with another post from BuildAlpha, writing:

"Life has taught me to keep giving it a 1000% & at some point things will pay off & I'm not just talking about golf. Gr8ful 2 B here @livgolf_league KOREA 1%BETTER."

Kim carded a birdie on the par-5 seventh in the opening round but struggled for the rest of the round. His scorecard included a double bogey on hole 9, bogeys on 11, 16, 17, and another double on the 18th hole

How has Anthony Kim's 2025 season been so far?

LIV Golf Korea marks Anthony Kim’s seventh event of the 2025 season. His return to professional golf has been marked by inconsistency. Before entering Korea, Kim played in Mexico, where he finished 51st at 10 over par.

Reflecting on that result, Kim wrote on Instagram:

"MEXICO CITY 🇲🇽 is 1 an amazing stop. Obviously didn’t play my best but I know when it comes 2gether it will be worth the struggle & hard work so we keep going forward 1 % better."

He began the season at LIV Golf Riyadh in February, finishing T49. That was followed by a T51 at Adelaide, a T50 in Hong Kong, a T47 in Singapore, and a season-best T29 in Miami.

Anthony Kim has yet to make a significant impact in his return to professional golf, but he continues to draw attention within the LIV Golf circuit.

