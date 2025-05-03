LIV Golf's Anthony Kim says he's 'frustrated' after a series of disappointing results in 2025

Anthony Kim is currently competing at the 2025 LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Korea. However, he has had a disappointing week in Korea and overall in LIV Golf. Going into the final round, Kim is placed last (54th) with a score of +9.

The wildcard LIV golfer shared his frustration on his Instagram story and said he is "frustrated" with the way he has played this year and this week in Korea.

"Ofc I'm frustrated with how I've played this year & yesterday @livgolfleague Korea, but after wat I have been thru in my life it ain't 💩2 get back up 2day. Appreciate the support here, truly humbling 🙏."

Anthony Kim shares his frustration after a disappointing start to the LIV Golf season | Image via Instagram @anthonykimofficial

He shared a couple more videos on his Instagram, revealing he was striking the ball the best he has ever had in the entire year.

"Best ball striking round of the year and scored like 💩. Gotta keep grindin."

Anthony Kim reveals this was his best ball striking of the year | Image via Instagram @anthonykimofficial

"Disappointing 2 drive it so well 2day & not score well but that's golf🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️. GR8FUL 4 the support here @livgolfleague KOREA."

Anthony Kim says he is driving the ball well | Image via Instagram @anthonykimofficial

Anthony Kim's best finish this season came at LIV Golf Miami, where he finished T29 for the event. This was his best finish on LIV Golf in two seasons, but he hasn't been able to capitalize on this and has started to struggle again.

Meanwhile, Anthony Kim is one of the most active golfers on social media, especially on Instagram and X. He shares regular updates about his life and game to keep his fans updated.

LIV Golf Korea 2025 leaderboard

Here's the complete leaderboard of the LIV Golf Korea 2025 going into the final round.

1. Bryson DeChambeau -13

2. Richard Bland -9

T3. Charles Howell III -8

T3. Jason Kokrak -8

T3. Dean Burmester -8

T3. Talor Gooch -8

T7. Carlos Ortiz -7

T7. Louis Oosthuizen -7

T9. Lucas Herbert -6

T9. Thomas Pieters -6

T9. Bubba Watson -6

T9. Jinichiro Kozuma -6

T9. Jon Rahm -6

T14. David Puig -5

T14. Tyrrell Hatton -5

T14. Joaquin Niemann -5

T14. Cameron Smith -5

T18. Matthew Wolff -4

T18. Kevin Na -4

T18. Sebastian Muñoz -4

T21. Brooks Koepka -3

T21. Patrick Reed -3

T21. Brendan Steele -3

T21. Adrian Meronk -3

T21. Caleb Surratt -3

T21. Minkyu Kim -3

T21. Dustin Johnson -3

T28. Peter Uihlein -2

T28. Henrik Stenson -2

T28. Graeme McDowell -2

T28. Charl Schwartzel -2

T28. Ian Poulter -2

T33. Lee Westwood -1

T33. Sam Horsfield -1

T33. Luis Masaveu -1

T36. Andy Ogletree E

T36. Chieh-Po Lee E

T38. Cameron Tringale +1

T38. Mito Pereira +1

T38. Phil Mickelson +1

T41. Marc Leishman +2

T41. Abraham Ancer +2

T43. Yubin Jang +3

T43. Paul Casey +3

T43. Anirban Lahiri +3

T46. Tom McKibbin +4

T46. Matt Jones +4

T46. John Catlin +4

T49. Sergio Garcia +5

T49. Martin Kaymer +5

T49. Frederik Kjettrup +5

52. Danny Lee +6

53. Harold Varner III +7

54. Anthony Kim +9

