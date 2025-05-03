LIV Golf Korea 2025 Round 3 tee times and groupings explored

After two rounds of LIV Golf Korea 2025, Bryson DeChambeau has taken a four-shot lead. He fired a 6-under 66 to take a 36-hole lead over Richard Bland.

Ad

In the team event, Brooks Koepka's Smash GC has widened its lead by six strokes at 21-under. Three teams, Torque GC, Rangegoats GC, and Crushers GC, are tied for second at a score of 15-under.

The third and final round of LIV Golf Korea will begin on Sunday, May 4, at 12:24 pm local time. All groups will begin with a shotgun start from their assigned tees, apart from three groups at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea in Incheon, South Korea. DeChambeau, Bland and Charles Howell III are in the leaders group and will begin their round at 12:46 pm local time from the first hole.

Ad

Trending

Talor Gooch, Dean Burmester and Jason Kokrak will also tee off from the first hole prior to the leaders group at 12:35 pm local time. Andy Ogletree, Luis Masaveu and Sam Horsfield will also tee off at the same time, but from the 10th hole.

LIV Golf Korea 2025, Round 3 pairing explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the third and final round of the LIV Golf Korea 2025:

Ad

Hole 1

Lucas Herbert (-6)

Louis Oosthuizen (-7)

Carlos Ortiz (-7)

Hole 1 (12:35 PM)

Talor Gooch (-8)

Dean Burmester (-8)

Jason Kokrak (-8)

Leaders Start (12:46 PM)

Charles Howell III (-8)

Richard Bland (-9)

Bryson DeChambeau (-13)

Hole 2

Jinichiro Kozuma (-6)

Bubba Watson (-6)

Thomas Pieters (-6)

Hole 3

Tyrrell Hatton (-5)

David Puig (-5)

Jon Rahm (-6)

Hole 4

Matthew Wolff (-4)

Cameron Smith (-5)

Joaquin Niemann (-5)

Hole 5

Adrian Meronk (-3)

Pat Perez (-3)

Patrick Reed (-3)

Ad

Hole 6

Dustin Johnson (-3)

Minkyu Kim (-3)

Caleb Surratt (-3)

Hole 7

Graeme McDowell (-2)

Henrik Stenson (-2)

Peter Uihlein (-2)

Hole 8

Lee Westwood (-1)

Ian Poulter (-2)

Charl Schwartzel (-2)

Hole 10

Mito Pereira (+1)

Cameron Tringale (+1)

Chieh-Po Lee (E)

Hole 10 (12:35 PM)

Andy Ogletree (E)

Luis Masaveu (-1)

Sam Horsfield (-1)

Hole 11

Abraham Ancer (+2)

Marc Leishman (+2)

Phil Mickelson (+1)

Hole 12

Anirban Lahiri (+3)

Paul Casey (+3)

Yubin Jang (+3)

Hole 13

John Catlin (+4)

Matt Jones (+4)

Tom McKibbin (+4)

Hole 14

Ad

Frederik Kjettrup (+5)

Martin Kaymer (+5)

Sergio Garcia (+5)

Hole 15

Anthony Kim (+9)

Harold Varner III (+7)

Danny Lee (+6)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More