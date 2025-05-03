Who is leading the LIV Golf Korea 2025 after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of LIV Golf Korea 2025 concluded on Saturday, May 3, at Jack Nicklaus GC in Incheon, South Korea. Bryson DeChambeau is on top of the leaderboard after 36 holes at the LIV event.

After carding a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the opening round, DeChambeau scored another bogey-free round. He posted a score of 6-under 66 in the second round with six birdies on the 1st, 6th, 7th, 14th, 15th, and 18th holes. He has an aggregate score of 13-under.

Richard Bland is positioned second at LIV Golf Korea 2025 with 9-under. He posted a 6-under 66 in the first round and a 3-under 69 in the second round. Taylor Gooch, who was tied on top with DeChambeau after the first round, managed 1-under 71 in the second round. He is now tied for third at 8-under with Charles Howell III and Jason Kokrak.

Jon Rahm rebounded with a 6-under in the second round after starting at even par in the first round. The 2024 LIV Golf champion is tied for ninth. Joaquin Niemann, who has won three events in the 2025 LIV Golf season, is tied for 14th at 5-under. Brooks Koepka is tied for 21st while Phil Mickelson is tied for 38th after the first two rounds of LIV Golf Korea.

LIV Golf Korea, Round 2 leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard after the second round of LIV Golf Korea:

1. Bryson DeChambeau: -13

2. Richard Bland: -9

T3. Charles Howell III: -8

T3. Jason Kokrak: -8

T3. Dean Burmester: -8

T3. Taylor Gooch: -8

T7. Carlos Ortiz: -7

T7. Louis Oosthuizen: -7

T9. Lucas Herbert: -6

T9. Thomas Pieters: -6

T9. Bubba Watson: -6

T9. Jinichiro Kozuma: -6

T9. Jon Rahm: -6

T14. David Puig: -5

T14. Tyrrell Hatton: -5

T14. Joaquin Niemann: -5

T14. Cameron Smith: -5

T18. Matthew Wolff: -4

T18. Kevin Na: -4

T18. Sebastian Muñoz: -4

T21. Brooks Koepka: -3

T21. Patrick Reed: -3

T21. Brendan Steele: -3

T21. Adrian Meronk: -3

T21. Caleb Surratt: -3

T21. Minkyu Kim: -3

T21. Dustin Johnson: -3

T28. Peter Uihlein: -2

T28. Henrik Stenson: -2

T28. Graeme McDowell: -2

T28. Charl Schwartzel: -2

T28. Ian Poulter: -2

T33. Lee Westwood: -1

T33. Sam Horsfield: -1

T33. Luis Masaveu: -1

T36. Andy Ogletree: E

T36. Chieh-Po Lee: E

T38. Cameron Tringale: +1

T38. Mito Pereira: +1

T38. Phil Mickelson: +1

T41. Marc Leishman: +2

T41. Abraham Ancer: +2

T43. Yubin Jang: +3

T43. Paul Casey: +3

T43. Anirban Lahiri: +3

T46. Tom McKibbin: +4

T46. Matt Jones: +4

T46. John Catlin: +4

T49. Sergio Garcia: +5

T49. Martin Kaymer: +5

T49. Frederik Kjettrup: +5

52. Danny Lee: +6

53. Harold Varner III: +7

54. Anthony Kim: +9

