Joaquin Niemann fulfills his mother’s ‘dream’ at Mexico City

Joaquin Niemann recently secured his third victory on the 2025 LIV Golf season at Mexico City. He scored 16-under to win the event by three strokes.

Being one of the Spanish speaking golfers in the field last week, the Chilean could have possibly been a local favorite. His mother and his wife, Christina, were also present at the tournament to cheer him on.

After registering a thunderous victory, Niemann was greeted not just by a champagne shower but also by the two of them. Hugging him, his mother could be heard saying:

"Jaoco, I dreamt about this! This was in my dream! I dream about being here with you!"

The Mexico City event was the first LIV Golf competition to be held after the Masters two weeks back. Joaquin Niemann had placed T29 at the Augusta National this year.

Bryson DeChambeau had led the standings for the first two rounds. He had headed into the final round on Sunday poised to grab his first win of the LIV Golf season. However, it was Niemann who prevailed in the final round. DeChambeau settled for the second spot, tied with Lucas Herbert.

Niemann had previously won the Singapore and Adelaide events this year.

How did Joaquin Niemann perform in the LIV Golf Mexico City event?

Joaquin Niemann (Source: Imagn)

Joaquin Niemann started his campaign at the LIV Golf Mexico City event with a bogey on the first hole on Friday. However, he soon recovered, posting two consecutive birdies on the 3rd and 4th holes.

He hit an eagle on the par-5 7th hole, followed by a birdie and a bogey in the next two holes. Niemann recorded a total of one eagle, five birdies, and four bogeys to finish his opening round at 68.

His second round saw a spectacular improvement in his form as he recorded six birdies in the first 13 holes. Four of them were in a row from the 10th to the 13th holes. His string of birdies was halted by a bogey on the par-3 14th hole. However, he made a great comeback with an eagle on the par-5 16th hole. In total, he hit one eagle, six birdies, and one bogey in Round 2 to close to day at 64.

Niemann kept up his form throughout the final round, recording five birdies in the first 12 holes. He stumbled on the par-3 14th hole once again as he carded a bogey. But he fought back with two birdies on the 16th and 18th holes to score 65 on Sunday.

Last year, Joaquin Niemann was in contention to win the Individual Championship of the Year. However, it was won by Jon Rahm. Currently, Niemann is sitting at the top of the season-long leaderboard with 124.66 points. He is the only golfer in the LIV Golf roster at the moment with three wins to his name this season.

