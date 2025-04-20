Tiger Woods’ ex-coach acknowledges Bryson DeChambeau’s impressive US Open feat

Hank Haney, Tiger Woods' ex-coach, recently celebrated Bryson DeChambeau's U.S Open feat by reposting Crushers GC's post on X.

During the final round of the U.S. Open in June last year, Bryson DeChambeau shot an incredible clutch shot that was crucial for his win. To everyone's surprise, he shot the ball from the bunker that landed under four feet from the 18th hole. The 2024 U.S Open Champion was lauded for this brilliant shot by the golf world. After the tournament concluded, DeChambeau referred to the shot and said:

"That bunker shot was the shot of my life."

Bryson DeChambeau at the U.S. Open 2024- Source: Getty

Recently, the two-time Major winner's famous shot was commemorated by the installation of a plaque at Pinehurst No.2, by the same bunker where DeChambeau hit the clutch shot. He revisited the golf course himself to install the plaque and celebrate the moment all over again.

Crushers GC, DeChambeau's team on the LIV Golf League, dedicated a post on X to their captain. The LIV golfer relived the moment, from the bunker shot to the final putt that gained him his second U.S Open title, and spoke about how special the moment was.

Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, retweeted this post by Crushers GC to celebrate Bryson DeChambeau's achievement at the Major championship.

Haney coached Woods from 2004 to 2010, during which Woods claimed six Major titles among many other PGA Tour events.

Haney also recently shared his opinion on Brandel Chamblee's take on Rory McIlroy's photo after his winning shot at Augusta.

Chamblee claimed that the photo of McIlroy on his knees on the golf course was the greatest picture in sports. However, Hank Haney's opinion differed from this as he expressed that the photo wasn't even close to the greatest sports photos of all time.

Bryson DeChambeau attends an ice hockey match in Dallas

The LIV golfer made his first public appearance a week after The Masters tournament at the ice hockey game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche, played in Dallas.

DeChambeau finished in the T5 position at Augusta after being a strong contender for the Masters title, and even stood at the top of the leaderboard at one point before falling down the pecking order. In his ninth appearance at the event, he carded a seven-under-par score of 281 to share the T5 spot with Sungjae Im.

Bryson DeChambeau at The Masters 2025 - Source: Getty

DeChambeau will look to win his first PGA Championship at Quail Hollow next month, where he finished as a runner-up last year, while Xander Schauffele emerged victorious.

With respect to the LIV Golf League, Bryson DeChambeau and his team, Crushers GC, will compete at the upcoming event in Mexico City, scheduled to be played from April 25 to April 27.

