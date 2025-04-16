Bryson DeChambeau's "Shot of My Life" earns him honor at Pinehurst No. 2

Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the 2025 Masters did not meet the expectations of his fans. However, LIV Golf recently shared an Instagram post honoring one of DeChambeau's shots from the 2024 U.S. Open.
On April 15, the LIV Golf league shared a series of images on Instagram featuring DeChambeau. The first image featured DeChambeau holding his new plaque at Pinehurst followed by the image of his viral shot on the course. The third image is of him celebrating his shot followed by an image of him holding the silver cup. The caption of the Instagram post reads:
"One of the greatest shots in major history🙌"
"Yesterday @brysondechambeau was honored at Pinehurst No. 1 for his shot out of the 18th bunker to help aid in his win at the 2024 U.S. Open. The plaque is now placed next to the 18th bunker."
"A legacy moment solidified 🏆"
Meanwhile, at the 2025 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau entered the final round, holding high hopes to win the green jacket. He was just two shots behind McIlroy. However, he ended with a 3-over 75, tying for fifth place at 7-under par. In the final round back nine, he three-putted the 11th from 43 feet for a bogey. This was followed by missing a 13-footer to save par at the 12th and three-putting the 13th from 32 feet after hitting the par-5 hole in two.
He hit a double bogey on the 15th from a second shot that hit a tree, followed by a third shot that found the water. After the prestigious Masters event, DeChambeau is aiming for the Ryder Cup.
Rory McIlroy trails Bryson DeChambeau in Ryder Cup standings
Rory McIlroy has won the 2025 Masters title but that win hasn't given him the advantage over his rival, Bryson DeChambeau. In the latest Ryder Cup rankings, McIlroy's overall season points still fall short compared to DeChambeau's.
McIlroy stands at the top of the European standings with 2,863.75 points. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau holds 8190 points and is ranked fourth on the Team USA leaderboard. Here's the list of the top 15 rankings with their respective points for Team USA as of now:
- Scottie Scheffler - 13,998.75 points
- Xander Schauffele - 10,907.06 points
- Collin Morikawa - 8,541.10 points
- Bryson DeChambeau - 8190.00 points
- Russell Henley - 7,244.20 points
- Maverick McNealy - 4,785.21 points
- Brian Harman - 4,754.29 points
- JJ Spaun - 4,714.35 points
- Justin Thomas - 3,982.82 points
- Patrick Cantlay - 3,965.17 points
- Harris English - 3,674.55 points
- Tom Hoge - 3,449.18 points
- Lucas Glover - 3332.58 points
- Billy Horschel - 3230.58 points
- Tony Finau - 3143.58 points
List of the top 15 rankings of the European team as of now:
- Rory McIlroy - 2863.75 points
- Tyrrell Hatton - 990.55 points
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 869.53 points
- Justin Rose - 852.64 points
- Shane Lowry - 809.93 points
- Ludvig Aberg - 800.13 points
- Tommy Fleetwood - 597 points
- Thomas Detry - 595.97 points
- Matt Wallace - 556.37 points
- Niklas Norgaard - 554.03 points
- Laurie Canter - 520.62 points
- Paul Waring - 465.13 points
- Thorbjørn Olesen - 461.24 points
- Robert MacIntyre - 459.40 points
- John Parry - 453.35 points