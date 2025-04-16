  • home icon
  • Bryson DeChambeau's "Shot of My Life" earns him honor at Pinehurst No. 2

By Rinal Chavda
Modified Apr 16, 2025 19:18 GMT
Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the 2025 Masters did not meet the expectations of his fans. However, LIV Golf recently shared an Instagram post honoring one of DeChambeau's shots from the 2024 U.S. Open.

On April 15, the LIV Golf league shared a series of images on Instagram featuring DeChambeau. The first image featured DeChambeau holding his new plaque at Pinehurst followed by the image of his viral shot on the course. The third image is of him celebrating his shot followed by an image of him holding the silver cup. The caption of the Instagram post reads:

"One of the greatest shots in major history🙌"
"Yesterday @brysondechambeau was honored at Pinehurst No. 1 for his shot out of the 18th bunker to help aid in his win at the 2024 U.S. Open. The plaque is now placed next to the 18th bunker."
"A legacy moment solidified 🏆"
Meanwhile, at the 2025 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau entered the final round, holding high hopes to win the green jacket. He was just two shots behind McIlroy. However, he ended with a 3-over 75, tying for fifth place at 7-under par. In the final round back nine, he three-putted the 11th from 43 feet for a bogey. This was followed by missing a 13-footer to save par at the 12th and three-putting the 13th from 32 feet after hitting the par-5 hole in two.

He hit a double bogey on the 15th from a second shot that hit a tree, followed by a third shot that found the water. After the prestigious Masters event, DeChambeau is aiming for the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy trails Bryson DeChambeau in Ryder Cup standings

Rory McIlroy has won the 2025 Masters title but that win hasn't given him the advantage over his rival, Bryson DeChambeau. In the latest Ryder Cup rankings, McIlroy's overall season points still fall short compared to DeChambeau's.

McIlroy stands at the top of the European standings with 2,863.75 points. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau holds 8190 points and is ranked fourth on the Team USA leaderboard. Here's the list of the top 15 rankings with their respective points for Team USA as of now:

  1. Scottie Scheffler - 13,998.75 points
  2. Xander Schauffele - 10,907.06 points
  3. Collin Morikawa - 8,541.10 points
  4. Bryson DeChambeau - 8190.00 points
  5. Russell Henley - 7,244.20 points
  6. Maverick McNealy - 4,785.21 points
  7. Brian Harman - 4,754.29 points
  8. JJ Spaun - 4,714.35 points
  9. Justin Thomas - 3,982.82 points
  10. Patrick Cantlay - 3,965.17 points
  11. Harris English - 3,674.55 points
  12. Tom Hoge - 3,449.18 points
  13. Lucas Glover - 3332.58 points
  14. Billy Horschel - 3230.58 points
  15. Tony Finau - 3143.58 points
List of the top 15 rankings of the European team as of now:

  1. Rory McIlroy - 2863.75 points
  2. Tyrrell Hatton - 990.55 points
  3. Rasmus Hojgaard - 869.53 points
  4. Justin Rose - 852.64 points
  5. Shane Lowry - 809.93 points
  6. Ludvig Aberg - 800.13 points
  7. Tommy Fleetwood - 597 points
  8. Thomas Detry - 595.97 points
  9. Matt Wallace - 556.37 points
  10. Niklas Norgaard - 554.03 points
  11. Laurie Canter - 520.62 points
  12. Paul Waring - 465.13 points
  13. Thorbjørn Olesen - 461.24 points
  14. Robert MacIntyre - 459.40 points
  15. John Parry - 453.35 points
About the author
Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

Know More

Edited by Luke Koshi
