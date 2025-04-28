“It's a tricky situation” - Jon Rahm gets candid about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf unification

Jon Rahm has been in constant doubt of the ongoing PGA Tour-LIV Golf unification discussions. Now, the Spaniard has dubbed it a “tricky situation.” The 2023 Masters champ, who had earlier called out officials for keeping players in the dark during the negotiations, repeated “it's a bit unknown” on how the deal could affect the game.

Ad

Rahm was speaking after his Legion XIII side’s LIV Golf Mexico City team victory when he was faced with a question on the LIV-PGA unification. Replying to a media query on how the proposed deal would affect the platers, the 30-year-old said it “would be better for everybody” if “there was some kind of agreement reached.” He reiterated having no role in the negotiations but also backed it by dubbing it an ‘opportunity’ to ‘create something special.’

Ad

Trending

He reminded everyone that the game of golf has never had “more attention” on it in the past.

Jon Rahm said at LIV Golf Mexico City, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“It's a tricky situation. Obviously, we're in a situation where it's a bit unknown how it could affect the world of golf long-term and the environment we have right now, and I do believe, yeah, if there was some kind of agreement reached, it would be better for everybody. There's enough love for the game worldwide for all of us to have a place to play, and I think there's a solution out there…

Ad

Now, none of us sitting up here are in charge and we don't know what that looks like because we're not lawyers and there's a lot of things going on, but I do believe there's an opportunity, and I've said this many times, to create something special. I think we're in a spot where there's more attention into golf than in the past from other parts of the world and different people... something really special could happen that would be beneficial for everybody.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Rahm’s comment on the proposed deal comes just weeks after the PGA Tour reportedly rejected a $1.5 billion investment offer from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), who also run LIV Golf. According to The Guardian, the PIF’s attempt to invest in PGA Tour Enterprises, the tour’s commercial entity, was discouraged by the American circuit that is keen on forming a single elite tour after reunification with LIV.

Ad

Jon Rahm says PGA-LIV deal ‘not happening anytime soon’

Earlier this month, Jon Rahm admitted that he has low hopes on the possible PGA-LIV merger. Speaking at Augusta National ahead of the Masters, the Spanish star said the deal is ‘not happening anytime soon.’ He said it right after claiming players on both circuits wished for a resolution. The comment came just days after the PGA Tour reportedly rejected the PIF’s $1.5 billion investment into PGA Tour Enterprises.

Ad

Jon Rahm said in his pre-Masters press conference, as quoted by Reuters:

“I think we all would like to see that (re-unification). But as far as I can tell and you guys can tell, it's not happening anytime soon.”

The former PGA Tour pro, who joined LIV Golf in 2023, made the comments when players from the two rival circuits were at Augusta for the Masters outing. The two-time major champion addressed people’s criticism of having less players from the Saudi Tour at the prestigious event and said the four majors, including Masters, didn’t need any players to ‘enhance’ its experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More