LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil denies need of a merger with the PGA Tour: "I love where we are" 

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil made a bold comment ahead of the tour's event in Miami. A merger between the PIF and the PGA Tour has been on the cards since they both agreed to a framework agreement nearly two years ago. However, there hasn't been significant development since then.

While a merger remains unclear for the foreseeable future, LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil recently denied the need for one and mentioned that he was happy with how the PIF-backed event was doing on its own.

O'Neil, who took over as CEO, found a way to remain optimistic:

“If the deal can help grow the game of golf I’ll jump in with two feet,” O’Neil told a group of reporters at Trump National Doral in advance of the LIV Golf Miami event that begins Friday. “Do we have to do a deal? No. It would be nice to do a deal, so long as we’re all focused on the same things."

He further added:

“So do we have to do a deal or need a deal, whatever word you use, leave that to somebody smarter than me. I will say I love what we’re doing, I love our prospects. I love the growth in three months. I know what’s coming in the next three months. And I love where we are.”

After agreeing to a framework agreement in 2023, there were no significant updates about a potential merger that would allow the best golfers to play together. While the involvement of U.S. President Donald Trump made fans hopeful, there has been no progress of note.

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka had a differing view

Based on Scott O'Neil's above-mentioned statements, it's evident he is happy with LIV Golf's current state. However, the one person who isn't too pleased by the tour's progress is their star player and Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka.

In a press conference before LIV Golf Miami, Koepka didn't hold back and mentioned that he thought the tour would be further along at this point. However, he also acknowledged progress and that they were heading in the right direction. Koepka said:

"I think we all hoped it would have been a little bit further along, and that's no secret... No matter where you're at, you always hope everything is further along. But they're making progress, and it seems to be going in the right direction."

It's worth noting that Brooks Koepka's dissatisfaction with the progress made comes after golf legend Fred Couples mentioned Koepka wanted to return to the PGA Tour. While Koepka addressed Couples' comments, he refused to acknowledge that his future lies with LIV Golf.

