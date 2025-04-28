Who won the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City has concluded. The Club de Chapultepec saw stellar performances across the field, with Joaquin Niemann emerging as the individual champion.

Joaquin Niemann posted rounds of 68, 64, and 65 to total 16 under par for the week. His team, Torque GC, placed third at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City with a total 21 under par score.

Lucas Herbert and Bryson DeChambeau tied for second place at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City. Both the world-class golfers totalled 13 under par for the three rounds.

Legion XIII was the winning team at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City. The Jon Rahm captained team totalled 28 under par. Ripper GC follows in second place with a 26 under par score.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City, along with the complete team leaderboard (via LIV Golf):

Individual Leaderboard

WINNER - Joaquin Niemann (-16)

T2 - Lucas Herbert (-13)

T2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-13)

4 - Jon Rahm (-12)

T5 - Tyrrell Hatton (-11)

T5 - Cameron Smith (-11)

T7 - Bubba Watson (-9)

T7 - Sebastian Munoz (-9)

T7- Dustin Johnson (-9)

T7 - Charl Schwartzel (-9)

T11 - Richard Bland (-7)

T11 - Caleb Surratt (-7)

T13 - David Puig (-6)

T13 - Talor Gooch (-6)

15 - Thomas Pieters (-5)

16 - Carlos Ortiz (-4)

T17 - Graeme McDowell (-3)

T17 - Patrick Reed (-3)

T17 - Harold Varner III (-3)

T17 - Matt Jones (-3)

Team Leaderboard

WINNER - Legion XIII (-28)

2 - Ripper GC (-26)

3 - Torque GC (-21)

4 - 4Aces GC (-20)

5 - Crushers GC (-15)

6 - Smash GC (-6)

7 - Stinger GC (-5)

8 - Fireballs GC (+4)

9 - RangeGoats GC (+5)

10 - HyFlyers GC (+9)

11 - Cleeks Golf Club (+14)

12 - Majesticks GC (+15)

12 - Iron Heads GC (+25)

Joaquin Niemann's 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at Joaquin Niemann's winning scorecard for the third round of the LIV Golf Mexico City (via LIV Golf):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 3) - 2

