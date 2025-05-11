How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 3 of the Truist Championship 2025?

Rory McIlroy is competing at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia this week. The defending champion finished his moving day at T6 with a total score of 8-under.
McIlroy started his third round at the Wissahickon Course with three consecutive birdies on the fourth, fifth, and sixth holes. However, he stumbled on the par-4 seventh hole as he carded a double bogey. It was followed by another blunder on the par-3 eighth hole as the Northern Irishman hit a bogey.
McIlroy quickly recovered and posted a birdie on the par-4 10th hole. He completed the rest of his round on Saturday with even pars. In total, the ace golfer hit four birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey to score 1-under 69 in Round 3 of the Truist Championship.
On Saturday (May 10), McIlroy slipped two spots on the leaderboard. After the culmination of Round 3, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka are leading the standings with a total score of 14-under. They are three strokes ahead of the field.
The Truist Championship is Rory McIlroy's first individual competitive appearance since winning his first-ever Masters title last month. He will head to Quail Hollow in Charlotte next week for the PGA Championship.
When will Rory McIlroy tee off in the final round of the Truist Championship 2025?
Rory McIlroy will tee off at 1:20 pm ET in the final round of the Truist Championship on Sunday (May 11). He is paired with Tony Finau.
Here's a look at the full tee times and pairings for the final round of the Truist Championship:
(Please note all times are in ET)
- 8:00 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Sahith Theegala
- 8:10 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Max Greyserman
- 8:20 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Taylor Pendrith
- 8:30 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin
- 8:40 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover
- 8:50 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Russell Henley
- 9:00 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Brian Harman
- 9:10 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Nick Dunlap
- 9:25 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge
- 9:35 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy
- 9:45 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre
- 9:55 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 10:05 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris
- 10:15 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin
- 10:25 a.m. – Cam Davis, Adam Scott
- 10:40 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers
- 10:50 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Ryan Gerard
- 11:00 a.m. – Rasmus Højgaard, Alex Noren
- 11:10 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Davis Thompson
- 11:20 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, J.J. Spaun
- 11:30 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:40 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
- 11:55 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger
- 12:05 p.m. – Max Homa, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:15 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:25 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston
- 12:35 p.m. – Cameron Young, Eric Cole
- 12:45 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners
- 12:55 p.m. – Harris English, Rickie Fowler
- 1:10 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:20 p.m. – Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
- 1:30 p.m. – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
- 1:40 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor
- 1:50 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell
- 2:00 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry