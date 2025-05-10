Shocked Jordan Spieth gives 3-word comment on unbelievable shot at the Truist Championship

Jordan Spieth is competing at the Truist Championship in Phildelphia this week. He is currently placed T29 in the ongoing Round 3 at the time of writing.

Playing on the par-4 18th hole, Spieth hit a wayward shot as he tossed the ball so high in the air that it surpassed the trees to eventually land beyond them. He reportedly had a three-word reaction to the hit.

"Oh my goodness," he said as per golf journalist Claire Rogers on X.

Jordan Spieth had an underwhelming start to his campaign at the Truist Championship this week. In his opening round, he hit three birdies and three bogeys to finish even par.

In Round 2, he improved on his performance to hit six birdies and four bogeys to score 2-under 68 on the 70-par course. In the recently concluded Round 3, Spieth recorded four birdies and two bogeys to emulate a similar score as of the previous round. He closed his round on Saturday (May 10) at 2-under 68.

At the moment, Shane Lowry is leading the standings at the Truist Championship with a total score of 13-under. The Signature event is the final stop for the PGA Tour stars before they head to Quail Hollow next week for the PGA Championship.

Has Jordan Spieth ever won the PGA Championship?

Jordan Spieth has never won the PGA Championship in his career. In fact, it is the only Major Championship that has prevented him from attaining the career grand slam.

He has won three out of four Major titles so far - The Masters and the US Open in 2015 and the Open Championship in 2017. His best finish at the PGA Championship came when he placed second in 2015 behind Jason Day.

Recently, a conversation between him and Rory McIlroy was reported ahead of the Truist Championship. The latter completed his career grand slam at Augusta National last month after winning the Masters for the first time in 16 years.

Spieth reportedly congratulated him for the iconic achievement this week to which McIlroy told him that it was his turn next week, possibly hinting at the upcoming PGA Championship. The US golfer replied to the statement saying (via Jack Hirsh on X):

"Yea, at Rory McIlroy Country Club…"

It will be interesting to see if Jordan Spieth finally wins the PGA Championship and completes his career grand slam next week. The second Major of the season will take place at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Charlotte from May 15th to 18th, 2025.

