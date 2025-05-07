"At Rory McIlroy Country Club”: Jordan Spieth gives amusing response to 5x major champion's bold claim

Jordan Spieth will be competing at the PGA Championship next week. It is the only one of the four Major Championships that he hasn't been able to win yet.

Jack Hirsch posted about a recent conversation between Spieth and McIlroy on his X account. Spieth reportedly congratulated the five-time Major champion on his Masters win and career Grand Slam. As per reports, McIlroy told Spieth that it was his turn next week. Spieth had an amusing response to the statement, saying:

"Yea, at Rory McIlroy Country Club…"

The Masters had eluded Rory McIlroy for 16 years until he finally secured his maiden green jacket this year. Jordan Spieth will be looking for a similar end to his years-long quest for the Wanamaker Trophy this year at Quail Hollow. His best finish at the PGA Championship was second behind Jason Day in 2015.

Jordan Spieth had won the Masters and the US Open in 2015. He clinched the Open Championship victory in 2017. The PGA Championship will be held from May 15-18 this year at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Charlotte.

Who will be playing at the PGA Championship this year with Jordan Spieth? Full field explored

Jordan Spieth at the 2024 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

The PGA Championship released its full field for this year on Tuesday, May 6. Jordan Spieth will be looking to clinch his maiden victory at the Major Championship this year. However, he will face some stiff competition from the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, etc.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele will return to the field for his title defense. Here's taking a look at the full field:

(* for PGA professionals)

Aberg, Ludvig

An Byeong Hun

Berger, Daniel

Bergstol, Brian*

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bingaman, Brandon*

Bland, Richard

Block, Michael*

Bradley, Keegan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burmester, Dean

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Canter, Laurie

Cantlay, Patrick

Catlin, John

Cauley, Bud

Chacarra, Eugenio

Chi, Andre*

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Collet, Tyler*

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cameron

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

Droemer, Jesse*

Dufner, Jason

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fitzpatrick, Matthew

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Garcia, Sergio

Gates, Bobby*

Gerard, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Gross, Larkin*

Hadwin, Adam

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Padraig

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Hicks, Justin*

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Hojgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sung-jae

Ishee, Nic*

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Tom*

Kanaya, Takumi

Kartrude, Michael*

Kaymer, Martin

Keefer, John

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Koch, Greg*

Koepka, Brooks

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, Min Woo

Lenahan, Ryan*

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McKibbin, Tom

McNealy, Maverick

Micheel, Shaun

Mickelson, Phil

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Nakajima, Keita

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Newman, Dylan*

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Norgaard, Niklas

Norris, Shaun

Novak, Andrew

Olesen, Thorbjorn

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Puig, David

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Reed, Patrick

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Singh, Vijay

Smith, Cameron

Smylie, Elvis

Somers, John*

Sowards, Bob*

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Steger, Eric*

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Rupe*

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Valimaki, Sami

Van Rooyen, Eric

Van Tonder, Daniel

Vegas, Jhonattan

Vilips, Karl

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Wiseman, Timothy*

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will

