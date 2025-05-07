"At Rory McIlroy Country Club”: Jordan Spieth gives amusing response to 5x major champion's bold claim

Jordan Spieth will be competing at the PGA Championship next week. It is the only one of the four Major Championships that he hasn't been able to win yet.
Jack Hirsch posted about a recent conversation between Spieth and McIlroy on his X account. Spieth reportedly congratulated the five-time Major champion on his Masters win and career Grand Slam. As per reports, McIlroy told Spieth that it was his turn next week. Spieth had an amusing response to the statement, saying:
"Yea, at Rory McIlroy Country Club…"
The Masters had eluded Rory McIlroy for 16 years until he finally secured his maiden green jacket this year. Jordan Spieth will be looking for a similar end to his years-long quest for the Wanamaker Trophy this year at Quail Hollow. His best finish at the PGA Championship was second behind Jason Day in 2015.
Jordan Spieth had won the Masters and the US Open in 2015. He clinched the Open Championship victory in 2017. The PGA Championship will be held from May 15-18 this year at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Charlotte.
Who will be playing at the PGA Championship this year with Jordan Spieth? Full field explored
The PGA Championship released its full field for this year on Tuesday, May 6. Jordan Spieth will be looking to clinch his maiden victory at the Major Championship this year. However, he will face some stiff competition from the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, etc.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele will return to the field for his title defense. Here's taking a look at the full field:
