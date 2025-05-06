5 big-name golfers to watch at the Truist Championship 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy

After the conclusion of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the next stop for the PGA Tour is the Truist Championship. The four-day signature event will start this Thursday, May 8 and will have its finale on Sunday, May 11.

Ad

Rory McIlroy, the 2024 winner of the event, is one of the top-ranked golfers who will compete at the event. He'll return to defend the title at Wissahickon Course in a field that also consists of some other top-ranked players, such as Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth.

Here are the top 5 players to watch at the Truist Championship 2025:

5 big-name golfers to watch at the Truist Championship 2025

#1 Rory McIlroy

Currently World No.2, Rory McIlroy has been the defining player of 2025. He has already had three wins and four top-10 finishes in six starts. The North Irishman would look to win his fifth title at the tournament, having won four in the past editions of the tournament, in 2010, 2015, 2021 and 2024.

Ad

Trending

He's the favourite to win at the Wissahickon Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, with odds of +480, as per DraftKings.

#2 Xander Schauffele

With Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy having already registered a win in the 2025 season, fans would be hoping for Xander Schauffele to finally gain form at the Truist Championship, ahead of the PGA Championship.

Despite the lackluster season by Schauffele, he hasn't missed a single cut in six starts. He has one top-10 finish and three top-25 finishes. His best performance came at the 2025 Masters, where he tied for eighth.

Ad

#3 Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama had a strong start in the 2025 season with a win at the Sentry. However, he has struggled in the last few starts, missing two cuts in the last three starts. He has also failed to register another top-10 finish after the Sentry.

He's still positioned 15th in the FedEx Cup standings and will look to make a comeback at the Wissahickon. He has odds of +3000 to win the tournament.

Ad

#4 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth's last win on the PGA Tour came at the 2022 RBC Heritage. However, he has had a steady resurgence in the 2025 season. He has had three top-10 finishes, six top-25 finishes already this year in 10 starts. Further, he had an amazing outing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he registered a splendid 62 in the final round and settled for fourth place. He'll also tee off at the Truist Championship with odds of +2800.

Ad

#5 Tommy Fleetwood

After a seventh-place finish at the RBC Heritage, Tommy Fleetwood will return to play this week at the Truist Championship. He has had a strong start to the 2025 season and would look to continue his momentum.

In the eight tournaments competed in, he has made eight cuts with two top-10 and seven top-25 finishes. His best finish was at the Genesis Invitational, where he tied for fifth. He has odds of +2800 to win the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More