Ludvig Aberg points out the one part of his game that other players might envy: "Is a good thing"

Ludvig Aberg is set to tee it up at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge this week for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. During a pre-tournament press conference, the European golfer pointed out one thing that players envy from his commendable golf game.

The 25-year-old stated that PGA Tour players wish to have his pace of play. Aberg's comments came amidst the ongoing issue of slow play in the world of men's professional golf. He stated that his ability to make quick decisions on the spot played a pivotal role in him achieving two titles on the circuit.

Aberg said (via ASAP Sports):

"Oh, pace of play maybe (smiling). I would like to think that I'm quick, and I would like to think that I make my decisions pretty fast. I think that's something that is a good thing."

Ludvig Aberg thinks that his ability to maintain a good pace on the golf course stems from growing up playing in his native Sweden. Growing up, the now rising PGA Tour star did not spend much time on the driving range, preferring to play on the course.

In the pre-tournament press conference, Aberg stated that maintaining pace of play not only helps to keep a good flow during the tournament, it also serves as a sign of respect to his fellow competitors, who don't have to wait on every shot of his.

Aberg commented (via ASAP Sports):

"I think because growing up I didn't really practice, I only played. I played a bunch of golf growing up. Sort of when I was introduced to practice I didn't really necessarily enjoy it. I didn't think it was fun to hit balls for a long time, I just wanted to go play and sort of hit shots and go play with my buddies. When I played, I didn't want to be the guy that people were waiting for. I just don't like playing slow, and I want the round to sort of have."

Ludvig Aberg also said that he loves the PGA Tour events that have twosomes as it helps to create a good tempo for the round. For the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, the former collegiate golfer will tee it up with World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler at 9:45 AM ET.

Ludvig Aberg's 2025 PGA Tour Stats

Ludvig Aberg has had 4 starts on the PGA Tour so far this season. Having made the cut in all events, he recorded two top ten finishes. His performance at the 2025 Genesis Invitational in February left golf enthusiasts in awe of his skills as he captured the second title of his career on the PGA Tour.

Here's a look at Aberg's stats for the 2025 season so far (via PGA Tour):

SG: Total: +0.522

SG: Tee to Green: +0.672

SG: Off the Tee: +0.209

SG: Approach the Green: +0.309

SG: Around the Green: +0.153

SG: Putting: -0.151

Average Driving Distance: 305.5 yards

Longest Drive: 408 yards

Driving Accuracy: 49.46 percent

Driving Efficiency: 132

Greens in Regulation: 67.95 percent

Scrambling: 61.33 percent

Sand Saves: 75 percent

Adjusted Scoring Average: 71.271

Actual Scoring Average: 70.15

