Xander Schauffele announces the launch of his new app

On Tuesday, PGA Tour star Xander Schauffele announced the launch of his own app for Android and iPhones. Schauffele made the announcement on X, which featured a video of him talking about the app.

Schauffele is one of the top golfers in the world and he won his first two major championships in 2024, capturing both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. The 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist is one of America's biggest golf stars and fans will now have unprecedented access to him through his app.

"The official Xander Schauffele App is now live on iPhone & Android! Get access to: (fire emoji) All my new gear & outfits (shirt emoji) Latest drops from my sponsors (camera emoji) exclusive behind-the-scenes content …and more Download now → https://xanderschauffele.com/download-xander-app/," the caption on Schauffele's X announcement read.

"Hey everyone, Xander Schauffele here. I've got something exciting to announce. We've just launched an app that brings you even closer to everything happening in my world," Schauffele said in the video.

"With this app, you'll get exclusive access to official merchandise from sponsors, limited edition memorabilia and edition content that you won't find anywhere else. It's all in one place: gear, signed items and special moments I'm excited to share with you. This is my way of staying connected with the incredible who've been with me every step of the way. The app is available now in the App Store and Google Play, so go ahead and download it today."

The announcement on X already has more than 285,000 views. Schauffele has more than 193,000 followers on X.

Xander Schauffele set to begin PGA Championship title defense as he continues to recover from rib injury

Xander Schauffele at The 2025 Masters Tounrament (via Getty)

Xander Schauffle is set to attempt to defend his PGA Championship title in less than a month as the golf world will soon turn its attention to the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. Schauffle will also defend his Open Championship title in July of this year.

Schauffele had a career-year in 2024, winning his first two major championships and ascending to number two in the Official World Golf Ranking. His game appears to be rounding into form after missing more than two months at the beginning of 2025 with a rib injury.

After tearing cartilage in his rib in 2024, Schauffele tried to play in The Sentry in the first week of 2025 before determining he needs more time to rehab the injury. He next played in early March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

After struggling to contend in his first three events, Schauffele has played well in his last three tournaments. At the Valspar Championship at the end of March, Schauffele finished in a tie for 12th place. At The Masters earlier this month, he registered his first top-10 finish of the year, coming in a tie for eighth place.

Last week at the RBC Heritage, Schauffele finished in a tie for 18th place. The nine-time PGA Tour winner is in search of his first PGA Tour win of the season. He aims to contend at the remaining three major championships.

