PGA Championship shares a teaser featuring Quail Hollow Golf Club ahead of upcoming Major championship

After the conclusion of the first major championship, the PGA Championship's official X page dropped a 30-second teaser featuring the venue for this year's tournament, Quail Hollow Golf Club. The 107th edition of the tournament will be played from May 15-18 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The clip shared by the PGA Championship opens with the American and the PGA Championship fluttering under a blue sky. The clip then showed shots of Quail Hollow's grand clubhouse, tree-lined fairways, greens, and water features.
The clip also had a drone view of the club's manicured grounds and the Rolex clock. The video concluded with a close-up of the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy. The video post was captioned:
"Coming soon: The 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow #PGAChamp"
Quail Hollow would be hosting the PGA Championship for the second time. It previously hosted the tournament in 2017. Justin Thomas won his first major at the event by two strokes over Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed.
Past winners of the PGA Championship
The first edition of the PGA Championship was played in 1916, with an English player clinching the title in match play format. The tournament has been played 106 times.
Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen share the record for most PGA Championship titles, with five each. Tiger Woods has won the tournament four times. Xander Schauffele won last year's tournament at Valhalla Golf Club.
Let's take a look at the past winners with their scores and the venue of the PGA Championship:
- 2024: Xander Schauffele (263, -21), Valhalla, KY
- 2023: Brooks Koepka (271, -9), Oak Hill, NY
- 2022: Justin Thomas (275, -5), Southern Hills, OK
- 2021: Phil Mickelson (282, -6), Kiawah Island, SC
- 2020: Collin Morikawa (267, -13), TPC Harding Park, CA
- 2019: Brooks Koepka (272, -8), Bethpage Black, NY
- 2018: Brooks Koepka (264, -16), Bellerive, MO
- 2017: Justin Thomas (276, -8), Quail Hollow, NC
- 2016: Jimmy Walker (266, -14), Baltusrol, NJ
- 2015: Jason Day (268, -20), Whistling Straits, WI
- 2014: Rory McIlroy (268, -16), Valhalla, KY
- 2013: Jason Dufner (270, -10), Oak Hill, NY
- 2012: Rory McIlroy (275, -13), Kiawah Island, SC
- 2011: Keegan Bradley (272, -8), Atlanta Athletic Club, GA
- 2010: Martin Kaymer (277, -11), Whistling Straits, WI
- 2009: Yang Yong-eun (280, -8), Hazeltine, MN
- 2008: Pádraig Harrington (277, -3), Oakland Hills, MI
- 2007: Tiger Woods (272, -8), Southern Hills, OK
- 2006: Tiger Woods (270, -18), Medinah, IL
- 2005: Phil Mickelson (276, -4), Baltusrol, NJ
- 2004: Vijay Singh (280, -8), Whistling Straits, WI
- 2003: Shaun Micheel (276, -4), Oak Hill, NY
- 2002: Rich Beem (278, -10), Hazeltine, MN
- 2001: David Toms (265, -15), Atlanta Athletic Club, GA