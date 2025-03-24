How to volunteer at the Masters golf tournament?

The 2025 Masters is right around the corner. The tournament will be held at Augusta National from April 10th to 13th, 2025.

The Masters is arguably the most prestigious event of the year and naturally pulls a star-studded field as well as a huge amount of spectators throughout the week. So the tournament requires a lot of volunteers to keep the show running.

Volunteers generally work at the event for the given duration and aren't paid for the work. But volunteering at the Masters reportedly comes with it's own perks that arguably could be greater than monetary pay for golf fans such as watching their favorite golfers up close in action, getting to watch the the prestigious tournament, receiving two tickets for the week and getting to play the course on the Appreciation Day post the Masters.

The Augusta National needs several volunteers, or Gallery Guards as they are called at the Masters, for different duties such as holding the ropes, taking care of scoreboards and information boards for spectators. They are assigned one hole for the duration of the tournement but their position on it keeps rotating according to a timetable, as per reports.

However, the catch is that one reportedly needs to know someone at the golf club to get the volunteer job and it is extremely hard to land since so many people vie for the spot. Often volunteers keep returning to the Masters for years. That significantly cuts down the roster for aspiring entrants.

However, the Masters offers several paid jobs in hospitality, security, concessions etc for the week and although they might not get to play the course later on, depending on their role, they might get to see the tournament unravel live. Any applicants above 16 years of age can apply for them. The details for the same are given in the 'Jobs' section of the Masters' official website.

"My favorite thing about the Masters is the sandwiches" - Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson at The Masters 2020 (Source: Getty)

The Masters is known for having a legendary menu at the concessions stands placed throughout the fields. The tournament serves up delectable treats including its famous sandwiches such as pimento cheese, egg salad, ham and cheese, classic chicken etc.

2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson talked about his love for the sandwiches at Augusta National:

"My favorite thing about the Masters is the sandwiches," he said via the Masters' official website.

When asked which one, he answered:

"All of them"

The menu also has other items such as chicken biscuits, pecan popcorn, fresh mixed fruit, cookies etc.

