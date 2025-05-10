Jordan Spieth’s scorecard after Round 3 at the 2025 Truist Championship

Jordan Spieth posted a third-round score of 68 at the Truist Championship, finishing two strokes under par for the day. He began his round on the first hole with a par, then dropped a shot on the second with a bogey to move to one over.

He immediately regained the lost ground with a birdie on the par-3 third hole, returning to even par. Spieth then made four consecutive pars from the sixth through the 13th hole, maintaining stability in his round.

On the par-5 fifth hole, he picked up another birdie to reach one under par. A par on the ninth closed out his front nine with a score of 34. On the back nine, Spieth remained consistent. He recorded pars on holes 10 through 13, keeping his momentum steady. At the par-3 14th, he added another birdie, moving to two under par for the round.

Spieth found another birdie opportunity on the par-5 15th and converted it, bringing him to three under. He finished with pars on the 17th and a bogey on the 18th hole, carding a 34 on the back nine to match his front nine total.

PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round - Source: Imagn

In total, Spieth recorded four birdies and two bogeys across the round. The rest of the holes were played at par. His overall score of 68 on a par-70 layout placed him at two under for the day.

Jordan Spieth’s previous rounds at the Truist Championship

Jordan Spieth opened the Truist Championship with an even-par round of 70. Beginning on the first hole, he made a bogey to start one over. He followed with pars on holes two through nine.

Despite reaching the par-5 fifth in regulation, he could not convert for birdie and remained at one over. Spieth made steady pars through holes six to nine, completing the front nine in 36 strokes, one over par.

The back nine began with a bogey on the par-4 10th, which moved him to two over. He then made two consecutive pars from holes 11 to 12. A birdie on the par-3 14th helped him regain a shot, returning him to two over. He made it one over with another birdie on the par-5 15th.

He added another birdie at the par-4 17th to return to even par, closing his round with a par on 18 for a back-nine score of 34.

In the second round, Jordan Spieth started on the back nine. He made a bogey at the 10th but followed it with solid play. A birdie on the 14th and another on the par-5 15th brought him to two under for the round.

He completed the back nine in 34 strokes. Turning to the front nine, Spieth carded birdies at the second, fifth, and ninth holes, with two bogeys at the fourth and seventh holes, respectively. He matched his back-nine score with another 34, ending the day at 2-under 68.

