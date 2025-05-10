Is there a cut line at the 2025 Truist Championship?

The 2025 Truist Championship doesn't have a cut line. Since the tournament is a Signature event, it featured a limited field of 72 players unlike many other PGA Tour events.
So, there will be no 36-hole cut after the culmination of Round 2 on Friday (May 9). Due to the lack of a cut line, all 72 players will move forward to weekend rounds.
At the moment, Keith Mitchell is leading the standings with a total score of 12-under. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka are trailing him on the second and third spots, respectively.
Defending champion Rory McIlroy moved up 21 places on Friday to finish at T4. His total score after Round 2 is 7-under.
2025 Truist Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings explored
Round 3 of the Truist Championship will begin at 8:10 am ET with Michael Kim and Justin Rose. The final pairing of the day will comprise leaderboard toppers Keith Mitchell and Shane Lowry at 2:20 pm ET.
All 72 players will be teeing off on Saturday (May 10). Here's taking a look at the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the 2025 Truist Championship:
1st tee
- 8:10 a.m. ET: Michael Kim, Justin Rose
- 8:20 a.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover
- 8:30 a.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Will Zalatoris
- 8:40 a.m. ET: Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge
- 8:50 a.m. ET: Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman
- 9:00 a.m. ET: Ryan Gerard, Adam Hadwin
- 9:10 a.m. ET: Brian Harman, Austin Eckroat
- 9:20 a.m. ET: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers
- 9:35 a.m. ET: Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland
- 9:45 a.m. ET: Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis
- 9:55 a.m. ET: Corey Conners, Adam Scott
- 10:05 a.m. ET: Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith
- 10:15 a.m. ET: Nick Dunlap, Garrick Higgo
- 10:25 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 10:35 a.m. ET: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jordan Spieth
- 10:45 a.m. ET: J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak
- 11:00 a.m. ET: Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai
- 11:10 a.m. ET: Daniel Berger, Robert MacIntyre
- 11:20 a.m. ET: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:30 a.m. ET: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy
- 11:40 a.m. ET: Cameron Young, Eric Cole
- 11:50 a.m. ET: Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Griffin
- 12:00 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:15 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:25 p.m. ET: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen
- 12:35 p.m. ET: Sam Burns, J.T. Poston
- 12:45 p.m. ET: Sungjae Im, Alex Noren
- 12:55 p.m. ET: Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
- 1:05 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Harris English
- 1:15 p.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
- 1:30 p.m. ET: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger
- 1:40 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
- 1:50 p.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim
- 2:00 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
- 2:10 p.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas
- 2:20 p.m. ET: Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry