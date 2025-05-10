  • home icon
Is there a cut line at the 2025 Truist Championship?

By Ira Deokule
Modified May 10, 2025 02:34 GMT
Truist Championship 2025 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Truist Championship doesn't have a cut line. Since the tournament is a Signature event, it featured a limited field of 72 players unlike many other PGA Tour events.

So, there will be no 36-hole cut after the culmination of Round 2 on Friday (May 9). Due to the lack of a cut line, all 72 players will move forward to weekend rounds.

At the moment, Keith Mitchell is leading the standings with a total score of 12-under. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka are trailing him on the second and third spots, respectively.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy moved up 21 places on Friday to finish at T4. His total score after Round 2 is 7-under.

2025 Truist Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Keith Mitchell at the Truist Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

Round 3 of the Truist Championship will begin at 8:10 am ET with Michael Kim and Justin Rose. The final pairing of the day will comprise leaderboard toppers Keith Mitchell and Shane Lowry at 2:20 pm ET.

All 72 players will be teeing off on Saturday (May 10). Here's taking a look at the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the 2025 Truist Championship:

1st tee

  • 8:10 a.m. ET: Michael Kim, Justin Rose
  • 8:20 a.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover
  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Will Zalatoris
  • 8:40 a.m. ET: Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge
  • 8:50 a.m. ET: Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman
  • 9:00 a.m. ET: Ryan Gerard, Adam Hadwin
  • 9:10 a.m. ET: Brian Harman, Austin Eckroat
  • 9:20 a.m. ET: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers
  • 9:35 a.m. ET: Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland
  • 9:45 a.m. ET: Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis
  • 9:55 a.m. ET: Corey Conners, Adam Scott
  • 10:05 a.m. ET: Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith
  • 10:15 a.m. ET: Nick Dunlap, Garrick Higgo
  • 10:25 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 10:35 a.m. ET: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jordan Spieth
  • 10:45 a.m. ET: J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak
  • 11:00 a.m. ET: Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai
  • 11:10 a.m. ET: Daniel Berger, Robert MacIntyre
  • 11:20 a.m. ET: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11:30 a.m. ET: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy
  • 11:40 a.m. ET: Cameron Young, Eric Cole
  • 11:50 a.m. ET: Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Griffin
  • 12:00 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Taylor Pendrith
  • 12:15 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12:25 p.m. ET: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen
  • 12:35 p.m. ET: Sam Burns, J.T. Poston
  • 12:45 p.m. ET: Sungjae Im, Alex Noren
  • 12:55 p.m. ET: Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
  • 1:05 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Harris English
  • 1:15 p.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
  • 1:30 p.m. ET: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger
  • 1:40 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
  • 1:50 p.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim
  • 2:00 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
  • 2:10 p.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas
  • 2:20 p.m. ET: Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry
Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.

Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.

Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf.

Quick Links

