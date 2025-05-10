Is there a cut line at the 2025 Truist Championship?

The 2025 Truist Championship doesn't have a cut line. Since the tournament is a Signature event, it featured a limited field of 72 players unlike many other PGA Tour events.

Ad

So, there will be no 36-hole cut after the culmination of Round 2 on Friday (May 9). Due to the lack of a cut line, all 72 players will move forward to weekend rounds.

At the moment, Keith Mitchell is leading the standings with a total score of 12-under. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka are trailing him on the second and third spots, respectively.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy moved up 21 places on Friday to finish at T4. His total score after Round 2 is 7-under.

Ad

Trending

2025 Truist Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Keith Mitchell at the Truist Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

Round 3 of the Truist Championship will begin at 8:10 am ET with Michael Kim and Justin Rose. The final pairing of the day will comprise leaderboard toppers Keith Mitchell and Shane Lowry at 2:20 pm ET.

Ad

All 72 players will be teeing off on Saturday (May 10). Here's taking a look at the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the 2025 Truist Championship:

1st tee

8:10 a.m. ET : Michael Kim, Justin Rose

: Michael Kim, Justin Rose 8:20 a.m. ET : Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover

: Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover 8:30 a.m. ET : Chris Kirk, Will Zalatoris

: Chris Kirk, Will Zalatoris 8:40 a.m. ET : Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge

: Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge 8:50 a.m. ET : Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman

: Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman 9:00 a.m. ET : Ryan Gerard, Adam Hadwin

: Ryan Gerard, Adam Hadwin 9:10 a.m. ET : Brian Harman, Austin Eckroat

: Brian Harman, Austin Eckroat 9:20 a.m. ET : Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers

: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers 9:35 a.m. ET : Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland

: Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland 9:45 a.m. ET : Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis

: Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis 9:55 a.m. ET : Corey Conners, Adam Scott

: Corey Conners, Adam Scott 10:05 a.m. ET : Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith

: Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith 10:15 a.m. ET : Nick Dunlap, Garrick Higgo

: Nick Dunlap, Garrick Higgo 10:25 a.m. ET : Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

: Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10:35 a.m. ET : Michael Thorbjornsen, Jordan Spieth

: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jordan Spieth 10:45 a.m. ET : J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak

: J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak 11:00 a.m. ET : Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai

: Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai 11:10 a.m. ET : Daniel Berger, Robert MacIntyre

: Daniel Berger, Robert MacIntyre 11:20 a.m. ET : Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama

: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama 11:30 a.m. ET : Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy

: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy 11:40 a.m. ET : Cameron Young, Eric Cole

: Cameron Young, Eric Cole 11:50 a.m. ET : Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Griffin

: Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Griffin 12:00 p.m. ET : Xander Schauffele, Taylor Pendrith

: Xander Schauffele, Taylor Pendrith 12:15 p.m. ET : Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood

: Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood 12:25 p.m. ET : Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen

: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen 12:35 p.m. ET : Sam Burns, J.T. Poston

: Sam Burns, J.T. Poston 12:45 p.m. ET : Sungjae Im, Alex Noren

: Sungjae Im, Alex Noren 12:55 p.m. ET : Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy

: Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy 1:05 p.m. ET : Tony Finau, Harris English

: Tony Finau, Harris English 1:15 p.m. ET : Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

: Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland 1:30 p.m. ET : Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger

: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger 1:40 p.m. ET : Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa 1:50 p.m. ET : Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim

: Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim 2:00 p.m. ET : Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa 2:10 p.m. ET : Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas

: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas 2:20 p.m. ET: Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More