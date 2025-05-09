Rory McIlroy sends Scottie Scheffler & Jordan Spieth a warning ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship 

Rory McIlroy is preparing for the second major championship of the year, the PGA Championship. The Northern Irish golfer completed his career Grand Slam last month,winning the 2025 Masters and breaking the Augusta National jinx.

During the post-round press conference of the 2025 Truist Championship, Rory McIlroy revealed what the media will be talking about now that he has won the green jacket.

"Hopefully, in two weeks' time, you're talking about me being a six-time major champion instead of a five-time major champion," McIlroy said.

"I mean, I don't know. I was really referencing like that specific tournament and sort of what we talk about in that building every year for the last ten years."

He said that there are great storylines in golf, like Scottie Scheffler winning by a million last week and Jordan Spieth going for a career Grand Slam at the 2025 PGA Championship.

"There's enough great storylines in golf, whether it be like Scottie won by a million last week and seems to be playing back to his best. You've got Jordan Spieth going for the career grand slam next week. You've got a lot of exciting stuff happening in the women's game. There's always great story lines in golf, and it certainly doesn't just have to be about me," McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy at the Truist Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy last won the PGA Championship in 2014 after winning it for the first time in 2012. The five-time major championship winner will be one of the favorites going into the PGA Championship, which begins at Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina from May 15-18.

2025 PGA Championship field

Here's the field for the 2025 PGA Championship.

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Daniel Berger

Brian Bergstol

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Brandon Bingaman

Richard Bland

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Bud Cauley

Eugenio Chacarra

Andre Chi

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Tyler Collet

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jesse Droemer

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Bobby Gates

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Larkin Gross

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Justin Hicks

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Nic Ishee

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Tom Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Kartrude

Martin Kaymer

Johnny Keefer

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Greg Koch

Brooks Koepka

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Ryan Lenahan

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Dylan Newman

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Niklas Norgaard

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

John Somers

Bob Sowards

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Eric Steger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Rupe Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Daniel van Tonder

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Timothy Wiseman

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

