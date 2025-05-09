Rory McIlroy sends Scottie Scheffler & Jordan Spieth a warning ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship 

Rory McIlroy is preparing for the second major championship of the year, the PGA Championship. The Northern Irish golfer completed his career Grand Slam last month,winning the 2025 Masters and breaking the Augusta National jinx.
During the post-round press conference of the 2025 Truist Championship, Rory McIlroy revealed what the media will be talking about now that he has won the green jacket.
"Hopefully, in two weeks' time, you're talking about me being a six-time major champion instead of a five-time major champion," McIlroy said.
"I mean, I don't know. I was really referencing like that specific tournament and sort of what we talk about in that building every year for the last ten years."
He said that there are great storylines in golf, like Scottie Scheffler winning by a million last week and Jordan Spieth going for a career Grand Slam at the 2025 PGA Championship.
"There's enough great storylines in golf, whether it be like Scottie won by a million last week and seems to be playing back to his best. You've got Jordan Spieth going for the career grand slam next week. You've got a lot of exciting stuff happening in the women's game. There's always great story lines in golf, and it certainly doesn't just have to be about me," McIlroy said.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy last won the PGA Championship in 2014 after winning it for the first time in 2012. The five-time major championship winner will be one of the favorites going into the PGA Championship, which begins at Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina from May 15-18.
2025 PGA Championship field
Here's the field for the 2025 PGA Championship.
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Daniel Berger
- Brian Bergstol
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Brandon Bingaman
- Richard Bland
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- John Catlin
- Bud Cauley
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Andre Chi
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jesse Droemer
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Bobby Gates
- Ryan Gerard
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Larkin Gross
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Justin Hicks
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Nic Ishee
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Tom Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Kartrude
- Martin Kaymer
- Johnny Keefer
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Greg Koch
- Brooks Koepka
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Ryan Lenahan
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Maverick McNealy
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Keita Nakajima
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Dylan Newman
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Niklas Norgaard
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Marco Penge
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- John Somers
- Bob Sowards
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Eric Steger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Rupe Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Daniel van Tonder
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Timothy Wiseman
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris