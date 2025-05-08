Shane Lowry pens special note for $60M-worth NFL star after Truist Championship Pro-Am

Shane Lowry wrote a heartfelt post for the $60 million NFL star Jason Kelce after the completion of the Truist Championship Pro-Am. Kelce was invited for the Wednesday Pro-Am match at the Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course, and there, the NFL star bonded well with Lowry.

Following the nine-hole match, the golfer shared their picture on X.

“We’re lucky in golf to play and meet great sports people. Fun 9 holes today with Jason. Great down to earth lad and loves his golf,” Shane Lowry tweeted.

A funny banter between the two from the Pro-Am match went viral on X yesterday. The PGA Tour shared a video in which Kelce came across a picture of Lowry wearing an NFL jersey dressed as his brother, fellow NFL player Travis Kelce, and Kelce humorously asked:

“Are you sure you’re not a Kelce?”

The Truist Championship will start on Thursday, and the signature event will welcome 72 golfers fighting for a $20 million purse.

What are Shane Lowry and others’ tee times for the first round of the Truist Championship?

Shane Lowry, along with Keegan Bradley and Justin Rose, will tee off at 12:26 pm on hole 10, where the first group to tee off is Joe Highsmith, Harris English, and Rasmus Højgaard at 11:09 am. The last group is Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, and Jacob Bridgeman at 1:10 pm.

Here are all the tee times and pairings for the first round of the Truist Championship (all times in ET):

Hole 1

11:09 am-> Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, and Sam Stevens

11:20 am-> Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, and Tom Hoge

11:31 am-> Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, and Max Greyserman

11:42 am-> Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, and Eric Cole

11:53 am-> J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, and Stephan Jaeger

12:04 pm-> Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland

12:15 pm-> Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, and Jordan Spieth

12:26 pm-> Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Tommy Fleetwood

12:37 pm-> Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa

12:48 pm-> Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, and Max Homa

12:59 pm-> Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, and Si Woo Kim

1:10 pm-> Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, and Ryan Gerard

Hole 10

11:09 am-> Joe Highsmith, Harris English, and Rasmus Højgaard

11:20 am-> Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, and Denny McCarthy

11:31 am-> Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, and Adam Hadwin

11:42 am-> Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, and Alex Noren

11:53 am-> Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, and Will Zalatoris

12:04 pm-> Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, and J.J. Spaun

12:15 pm-> Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, and Michael Thorbjornsen

12:26 pm-> Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, and Justin Rose

12:37 pm-> Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, and Sepp Straka

12:48 pm-> Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, and Akshay Bhatia

12:59 pm-> Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:10 pm-> Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, and Jacob Bridgeman

