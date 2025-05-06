Truist Championship 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA Tour superstars are in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this week for the Truist Championship 2025. The sixth Signature Event of the season will commence on Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11, at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Ad

The opening round of the Truist Championship 2025 will be played in split tees, with 72 players divided into 24 groups. 12 groups will start from tee 1, while the other half will begin from the tenth hole at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, and Sam Stevens will be the first group to begin from the first hole at 11:09 am ET. Simultaneously, Joe Highsmith, Harris English, and Rasmus Højgaard will begin from the tenth tee.

Ad

Trending

At 1:10 pm, Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, and Ryan Gerard will tee off as the final group from the first hole, while Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, and Jacob Bridgeman will be starting from the tenth tee.

Speaking of the notable groups at the Truist Championship 2025, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Tommy Fleetwood will begin from the first tee at 12:26 pm ET.

Tee times for the Truist Championship 2025, Round 1, explored

Here's a look at the tee times for the Truist Championship 2025, Round 1 (All times ET):

Ad

Hole 1

11:09 am: Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

11:20 am: Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge

11:31 am: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

11:42 am: Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole

11:53 am: J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

12:04 pm: Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

12:15 pm: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth

12:26 pm: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

12:37 pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa

12:48 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa

12:59 pm: Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim

1:10 pm: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard

Ad

Hole 10

11:09 am: Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard

11:20 am: Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy

11:31 am: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin

11:42 am: Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren

11:53 am: Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris

12:04 pm: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun

12:15 pm: Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:26 pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose

12:37 pm: Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka

12:48 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

12:59 pm: Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:10 pm: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More