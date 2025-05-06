Truist Championship 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA Tour superstars are in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this week for the Truist Championship 2025. The sixth Signature Event of the season will commence on Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11, at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.
The opening round of the Truist Championship 2025 will be played in split tees, with 72 players divided into 24 groups. 12 groups will start from tee 1, while the other half will begin from the tenth hole at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, and Sam Stevens will be the first group to begin from the first hole at 11:09 am ET. Simultaneously, Joe Highsmith, Harris English, and Rasmus Højgaard will begin from the tenth tee.
At 1:10 pm, Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, and Ryan Gerard will tee off as the final group from the first hole, while Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, and Jacob Bridgeman will be starting from the tenth tee.
Speaking of the notable groups at the Truist Championship 2025, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Tommy Fleetwood will begin from the first tee at 12:26 pm ET.
Tee times for the Truist Championship 2025, Round 1, explored
Here's a look at the tee times for the Truist Championship 2025, Round 1 (All times ET):
Hole 1
- 11:09 am: Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
- 11:20 am: Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge
- 11:31 am: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
- 11:42 am: Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole
- 11:53 am: J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:04 pm: Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
- 12:15 pm: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
- 12:26 pm: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:37 pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
- 12:48 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 12:59 pm: Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim
- 1:10 pm: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard
Hole 10
- 11:09 am: Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard
- 11:20 am: Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy
- 11:31 am: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin
- 11:42 am: Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren
- 11:53 am: Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris
- 12:04 pm: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun
- 12:15 pm: Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12:26 pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose
- 12:37 pm: Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka
- 12:48 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:59 pm: Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:10 pm: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman