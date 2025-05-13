Jena Sims’s son ‘playing hard to get’ with her childhood best friend’s daughter

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims had their first and currently only child in the summer of 2023. Two years later, Sims is getting the chance to meet with her childhood best friend, with their children meeting for the first time in a full-circle moment for the former actress.

Sims shared a few photos on her Instagram story detailing the event that meant so much to her. She and her friend have been friends for a long time, and now they hope that their kids will continue the trend.

Jena Sims shared a shot of her kid and her friend's kid (Instagram/jenamsims)

Sims, the wife of Brooks Koepka, wrote in one of her stories:

"[Crew is] playing hard to get."

In another photo, Sims revealed the nature of the relationship between the two mothers. There was genuine joy on her face in the photo with Kara Mitchell, whom she tagged in the photo.

"That feeling when you meet your childhood bestie's baby."

The former model shared a few photos on her story (Instagram/jenamsims)

Sims had eight stories posted in the last hour at the time of writing about the playdate, even once joking that the get-together was more for the parents than the two kids.

Her last story even jokingly mentioned a possible second child, saying neither she nor Crew were ready to have a baby girl in their life unless she was just like her friend's daughter.

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka are in Charlotte for next Major

After a disappointing Masters outing, Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims are preparing for the next major. Koepka struggled on the final few holes at Augusta in April and failed to make the cut.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims are at the PGA (Image via Imagn)

Now, he's back at the PGA Championship, where he's won three times. He's the last person to win two in a row, having done so in 2018 and 2019. He also won in 2023 after he moved to LIV Golf.

Sims posted a video on Mother's Day detailing everything that her husband had done for her, but the end of the video turned into a travel vlog of sorts. She detailed the travel they were doing to Charlotte, North Carolina.

That's where Quail Hollow is and where, this week, the golf world will be. The PGA has a different venue every year, unlike the Masters Tournament, and Sims and Koepka are already in town for the previews this week.

The LIV Golf star will tee off on Thursday morning, May 15, with defending champion Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and the rest of the world's best golfers.

