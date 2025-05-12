Rory McIlroy's psychologist shares insight into the 5x Major champion's game ahead of the PGA Championship: "He accepted the challenge

Rory McIlroy has had a spectacular 2025 season so far. As he heads to the PGA Championship this week, his psychologist revealed a valuable insight into how he prepares himself mentally.

McIlroy's psychologist, Bob Rotella, mentioned that the ace golfer "accepted the challenge" of looking within himself.

"…He can hit any shot. So what he’s had to do is look inside of himself. That’s been the message: It’s inside of you already, just bring it out. Faced with that kind of challenge, a player can go this way or that way. He accepted the challenge," said Rotella [via NUCLR GOLF on X].

Rory McIlroy has already won two PGA Tour titles this year - at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. He also finally completed his career grand slam by winning the elusive Masters last month. The Northern Irishman is currently leading the season-long FedEx Cup rankings.

He was last seen at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia last week. Although he had entered the field as the defending champion, he eventually finished T7 with a total score of 10-under.

The 5-time Major champion will tee off at Quail Hollow this week for the PGA Championship. He has won the Major event twice in his career - in 2012 and 2014. The World No. 2 will be looking to win his third title in Charlotte this week.

Last year, he had placed T12 with a total score of 12-under as Xander Schauffele clinched his first Major title at Valhalla. The defending champion will return to the field this year for his title defense.

What are Rory McIlroy's odds to win the PGA Championship this year?

Rory McIlroy (Source: Getty)

Going into the PGA Championship this week, Rory McIlroy is second in the odds list according to Fanatics Sportsbook. He has +450 odds going for him.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the tournament with +400 odds. Here's taking a look at the odds for the PGA Championship:

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+450)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1200)

Jon Rahm (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+2000)

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Justin Thomas (+2200)

Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

Joaquin Niemann (+3500)

Brooks Koepka (+4500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)

Patrick Cantlay (+4500)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)

Tyrrell Hatton (+4500)

Viktor Hovland (+4500)

Jordan Spieth (+5500)

Shane Lowry (+6000)

Wyndham Clark (+6500)

Sepp Straka (+7000)

Corey Conners (+7500)

Jason Day (+7500)

Russell Henley (+7500)

The PGA Championship will take place from May 15th to 18th, 2025, at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club, Charlotte. This is the second Major of the season.

