How did Rory McIlroy perform at the Truist Championship?

Rory McIlroy began the Truist Championship with a composed performance in the opening round. Starting on the front nine, he put together a string of steady shots, including consecutive birdies on the par-5 5th and par-4 6th hole. His approach shots consistently placed him in scoring positions, allowing him to close the front nine with confidence.

On the back nine, McIlroy made a birdie on the par-3 14th, balancing out a setback on the 15th. He recovered well over the closing stretch and completed the day with a four-under-par round.

In the second round, Rory McIlroy began on the back nine, navigating the early holes with control. He picked up momentum with a birdie on the 14th and followed it up with another on the 15th. A birdie on the 18th helped him carry energy into the turn. On the front nine, McIlroy added two more birdies early on but dropped shots on the 2nd hole. He closed the round solidly, signing for a 67.

McIlroy’s third round began with a calm rhythm. He made early birdies on the 4th, 5th and 6th hole, but a double bogey on the 7th created a brief disruption. He responded with consistent play across the rest of the round, highlighted by a birdie on the 10th. His round of 69 kept him in contention heading into the final day.

During the final round, McIlroy birdied the opening hole and maintained steady play across the front nine. After the turn, he kept his scorecard clean and added a birdie on the 13th to gain ground. He completed the round without further mistakes and posted a 68. He finished the tournament with a 10-under par to clinch the disappointing T7 place.

How has Rory McIlroy’s 2025 season been so far?

Rory McIlroy opened his 2025 season with a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He played consistently across all four rounds, recording a 21-under-par score to secure first place.

At The Genesis Invitational, McIlroy completed the tournament with an even mix of solid and challenging rounds, ultimately tying for 17th. He continued his schedule at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he finished in a tie for 15th after a 3-under-par score.

At THE PLAYERS Championship, McIlroy claimed his second title of the year. He started strong in the first two rounds, faced a slight dip on Saturday, and then finished with a composed final round to clinch the win with a 12-under par score. In the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Rory McIlroy made a late charge over the weekend to finish in a tie for fifth with a 15-under par score.

He added his biggest win of the 2025 season at the Masters Tournament, beating Justin Rose in a playoff to clinch his career Grand Slam. At the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a team-format event, McIlroy and his partner Shane Lowry finished tied for 12th.

