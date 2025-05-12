Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf to feature on 34-YO Nascar driver's car at NASCAR's All-Star race

Rory McIlroy-led TGL side Boston Common Golf is making its way into NASCAR. Roush-Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Ryan Preece is gearing up for the 2025 All-Star Race weekend in North Wilkesboro, and the 34-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver will showcase Boston Common Golf's branding on his No. 60 Ford Mustang.

NASCAR Insider and Sports Business Journal analyst Josh Carpenter shared the news on X(formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"@commongolf will be on Ryan Preece's car for NASCAR's All-Star festivities this weekend. Preece drives for @RFKracing, which is partially owned by Fenway Sports Group."

The Tweet also teased an image of Ryan Preece's custom livery designed for the event, featuring the frog logo associated with the TGL outfit. Both RFK Racing and Boston Common Golf are owned by the Fenway Sports Group, which paved the way for this cross-sport collaboration.

Preece has competed in NASCAR's top-tier series since 2015. He earned his place in the All-Star race field via the fan vote and will be among the 20 drivers competing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The All-Star Race is scheduled for May 18 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. This event returns to the .625-mile short track for the second consecutive year after its 2023 revival, after nearly three decades of absence.

Boston Common Golf is one of the teams competing in TGL, the tech-focused, team-based golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Apart from McIlroy, Boston Common Golf also features big names like Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama. Tyrrell Hatton was initially part of the team before Matsuyama, but was replaced by the latter after joining LIV Golf last year. With that, let's look at the details of TGL's inaugural season.

TGL playoff 2025: Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' teams eliminated in the debut season

Earlier this year, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods failed to make the playoffs in TGL's inaugural season in March 2025. Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf saw a winless campaign, finishing at the bottom of the standings with just a single point. Rory McIlroy's team included Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama, lost all of its league matches, including a defeat to the New York Golf Club.

Woods's team, Jupiter Links GC, also managed to score one win throughout the season and ended with two points. They finished ahead of Boston Common, but outside the top four required for playoff qualification. Los Angeles Golf Club dominated the league with 9 points to claim the No. 1 seed. The Bay Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC finished with 8 points. New York Golf Club secured the final playoff spot with 5 points. Here's a look at the TGL league match results:

January 7: The Bay GC beat New York GC (9-2)

January 14: Los Angeles GC beat Jupiter Links GC (12-1)

January 21: Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC (4-0)

January 27: Jupiter Links GC beat Boston Common GC (4-3)

February 4: Los Angeles GC beat Boston Common GC (6-2)

February 17: Atlanta Drive GC beat Los Angeles GC (6-5)

February 17: The Bay GC beat Atlanta Drive GC (6-5)

February 17: The Bay GC beat Boston Common GC (5-4)

February 18: New York GC beat Jupiter Links GC (10-3)

February 24: Los Angeles GC beat New York GC (5-4)

February 24: Atlanta Drive GC beat Boston Common GC (6-3)

February 25: The Bay GC beat Jupiter Links GC (6-3)

March 3: Los Angeles GC beat. The Bay GC (5-3)

March 3: New York GC beat Boston Common GC (10-6)

March 4: Atlanta Drive GC beat Jupiter Links GC (9-1)

