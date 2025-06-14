Amanda Balionis' "sunburn sinks in" as she shares picture amid 2025 US Open absence

CBS golf reporter Amanda Balionis shared a picture of herself at a restaurant as she continues to enjoy her time off. In the picture she shared on her Instagram story, Balionis could be seen enjoying a drink with her friends.

The picture showed her relaxing amid her absence from the 2025 US Open. She shared the following caption to her story post:

"As my sunburn sinks in."

Amanda Balionis's Instagram story

Balionis began her summer hiatus after the RBC Canadian Open, which took place from June 5 to 8. There, she conducted interview with a number of players, including the event winner Ryan Fox.

Amanda Balionis began her journey in sports journalism while studying broadcast journalism at Hofstra University. She started her career covering high school sports, editing and hauling gear for local TV. Her breakthrough came in 2011 with the PGA Tour.

A few years later, Balionis joined Callaway Golf. Later on, she landed a spot with CBS Sports in 2017, and currently covers golf and the NFL for the network.

Amanda Balionis reflected on her week at RBC Canadian Open

While the 2025 US Open unfolds at Oakmont Country Club, Balionis is currently enjoying some downtime. The CBS Golf reporter part of the broadcaster's team at the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open last week (June 5-8).

After the event, Balionis shared a reflection from TPC Toronto, and wrote that she would be taking a short break after the Canadian Open. She captioned her Instagram post:

"We had an incredible National Open. It's time for a week off."

Amanda Balionis was also full of praise of the two golfers who competed for the title at the RBC Canadian Open.

"Canada? You never disappoint. Today was another memorable final round with a very worthy champion. It was so fun to watch Ryan Fox and Sam Burns battle it out for four playoff holes in front of HUGE crowds. Fox will tell you it took him longer than expected to settle in here on the PGA TOUR, but after a dramatic win a month ago, the Kiwi is playing free and is now a multiple time winner."

"Sam Burns is playing out of his mind right now. Once again the LSU talent put himself in the mix and if I’m you, I’m snagging him early for any US Open pools you might be in."

Added to that, CBS has slated her return for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, from June 19 to 22. The Signature Event will be followed by coverage of events including the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.

