Collin Morikawa joins hands with Seve Ballesteros' ex-caddie ahead of The Open Championship

Collin Morikawa is one of the massive fan favorites to win the Open Championship. The golfer is set to play in the Genesis Scottish Open prior to the year's final major. However, an interesting turn of events has occurred, as Morikawa will have veteran caddy Billy Foster in his corner for his next two tournaments.

Foster is a well-recognized caddie in the golf industry. Hailing from Yorkshire, England, he has worked as a caddie on the European and PGA Tours for almost four decades. He was only 16 years old when he began his career in the 1984 Open Championship. Foster has worked alongside golf legends such as Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjørn, Sergio Garcia, and Lee Westwood.

NUCLR Golf has shared a video on X, along with information regarding the pairing of Collin Morikawa and Billy Foster. Foster was also seen in the video, guiding Morikawa in preparation for the Genesis Open. The caption for this video read:

"🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👀 #NEW: Collin Morikawa will have veteran caddie Billy Foster on the bag for the next two events, at this week’s Genesis Scottish and next week’s Open Championship, per @_benparsons ."

Collin Morikawa is still hunting for his first win of the season. He has knocked on the door of winning several times, as he finished second in two tournaments: The Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

Billy Foster, carrying his bag, will undoubtedly benefit him greatly, and who knows, he might pull off a miracle at the Open Championship. The tournament will begin on July 17 at the Dunluce Course.

Collin Morikawa struggles with his swing ahead of the Open Championship

Collin Morikawa's last tournament was the 2025 Rocket Classic Mortgage. After 72 holes, he finished with a total score of 19-under par, tied for eighth place. He was four shots behind the tournament's leader and winner, Aldrich Potgieter. After the tournament's third round, Morikawa stated that he was still battling with his swing.

The golfer explained in the post-round conference:

“I'm playing a slightly different shot than I would ideally like, but there comes a point where I just have to stop fighting it and I just have to go out and play golf. It's frustrating because some of the shots that I will have, I know what I can do but they're just not performing that way.

"So I have to kind of cater to the shots I have, which is a straight ball to a two-yard draw to a two-yard fade. It's very tight dispersions, which I don't mind. I have to think a little bit differently how I approach them."

Morikawa wanted to add more curve to his swing in order to strike the ball more accurately. Foster can assist him in this predicament, as the Open Championship is only around the way.

