5 golfers who over-performed their odds at John Deere Classic 2025 ft. Brian Campbell

The 2025 John Deere Classic has concluded at the TPC Deere Run. Numerous golfers experienced ups and downs during the tournament due to the challenging layout. While several well-known golfers struggled to perform well, many golfers who did not have great odds outperformed. Here's a look at five golfers who played well in this tournament:

Ad

#5 Kevin Roy

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Image

The 35-year-old Kevin Roy does not have high fan expectations for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He wasn't even among the favourites in the winning odds list, yet his performance was outstanding. Roy finished third in the competition, one shot behind the leader, shooting a total of 17 under par over four rounds. Kevin Roy completed rounds of 67, 65, 70, and 65.

Ad

Trending

#4 David Lipsky

John Deere Classic 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

The 2025 edition was David Lipsky's first John Deere Classic. On top of this, he was not a favourite to perform well in the tournament with odds of around 10-1. Despite this, Lipsky finished the tournament tied for third place with a total score of 17 under par. He shot 64, 67, 68, and 68 in successive rounds.

Ad

The most noteworthy aspect of David Lipsky's campaign was that he made a bogey on his final hole of the final day. As a result, he finished third, instead of tied with Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo.

#3 Max Homa

PGA: RBC Canadian Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 John Deere Classic was a noteworthy tournament for Max Homa. He had a lot of ups and downs throughout the tournament, and he even made a lot of headlines. Homa had a 100-to-1 chance of performing well in this tournament, but he performed admirably. He finished with a total score of 16 under par, tied for fifth place.

Ad

#2 Emiliano Grillo

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Emiliano Grillo was inches away from winning the entire thing at TPC Deere Run. He finished 72 holes with a score of 18 under par, tying for first place with Brian Campbell. He had a 5:1 odds in this tournament, but he did way better than that. After fantastic rounds of 65, 66, 68, and 67, unfortunately, he was unable to shoot par on the opening hole of the playoff.

Ad

#1 Brian Campbell

GOLF: JUL 06 PGA John Deere Classic - Source: Getty

Brian Campbell had a fantastic time at the 2025 John Deere Classic. He began his tournament with a remarkable bogey-free round of 6 under par. This was followed by an almost identical round two, with one bogey and six birdies. After 36 holes, he was 11 under par, easily making the cut and holding a great position on the leaderboard.

Campbell then had a respectable round three of 3 under par, with four birdies and one bogey. Campbell did not fare well on the last day, shooting his first double bogey of the tournament. Despite this, he finished this round at 4 under par, giving him a total of 18 under par. Following that, Campbell shot an even par on the opening playoff hole, winning the entire tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More