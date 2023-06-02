Who is David Lipsky? Everything you need to know about the American golfer

David Lipsky, 34, is an American golfer who made his professional debut in 2011. He has played 68 tournaments on the PGA Tour, without winning any of them so far. His main results have been in the Asian Tour, the DP World Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Born in Los Angeles, California, David Lipsky started playing golf at the age of 10. At the junior level, he achieved outstanding results, winning the 2003 Ashworth Postseason at Mission Hills, the 2004 Junior Tour Championship played at PGA West, and the Rio Hondo High School League Tournament in 2004 and 2005.

He was recruited to play golf at Northwestern University, joining the 'Cats for the 2007-08 season. That same year, he won his first collegiate tournament, at the Notre Dame Invitational. For the season, he totalled 34 rounds, with a 74.47 scoring average and a best round of 67.

For his second collegiate season, he led his team in total rounds of par or better with 13 (out of 37). A year later, he was selected as the best player at Northwestern University, with a 71.88 scoring average, the best of his collegiate career. That season, he also won the prestigious Big Ten Championship in singles.

David Lipsky closed his collegiate golf career by being selected as his team's top golfer for the second consecutive year. In his senior season (2010-11), he carded the best round of his career at that level with a 6-under 66 at the Bridgerton tournament, which was also his third win at that stage.

David Lipsky's professional career

David Lipsky turned professional in 2011 and started his career on the Asian Tour. There, he won his third opening, the 2012 Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic. From 2013, he began to alternate his participation in Asia with the Korn Ferry Tour (ex Web.com Tour) and the DP World Tour (ex European Tour).

David Lipsky at the 2023 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Image via Getty)

At this level, he obtained two other European victories, the Omega European Masters in 2014 and the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Championship, held in South Africa but under the auspices of the DP World Tour.

His transit through the Korn Ferry Tour includes, in addition, the victory in the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons. In this circuit, Lipsky accumulates 49 tournaments played with 30 cuts passed, three runner-ups, and seven Top 10 finishes.

Lipsky officially joined the PGA Tour just in 2022, but he had already debuted at this level since 2014, regularly participating in events through exemptions and qualifying processes.

His best result so far is T4, which he has earned in two tournaments: at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. His performance on the PGA Tour has seven Top 10s and 43 cuts made in 68 tournaments played.

Currently, David Lipsky is participating in the Memorial Tournament, where he has recorded two rounds of 69 each, with an overall score of -6 that keeps him in T2, pending the end of the day.

