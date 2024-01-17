Kevin Roy is an American professional golfer on the PGA Tour. He is currently in the headlines for his exceptional performance at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

Hailing from Southwest Florida, Roy participated in 31 events on the PGA tour during the 2022-2023 season. Among the 31 events, Roy, who turned professional in 2012, successfully made the cut in nine of them.

While Kevin Roy hasn't secured any tournament victories yet, he has finished in the top 25 three times and the top 10 once. He achieved his career-best finish at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, placing tied for 8th on the leaderboard alongside four fellow golfers.

Roy's other strong performances include a T20 finish at the 2023 Barracuda Championship and a T18 finish at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. His career-low round came during the 2023 John Deere Classic, where he posted an impressive 9-under 63 in the second round.

To date, Kevin Roy has made $478,670 in official money from the Tour. He also finished 174th in the FedEx Cup standings last season.

Other details about Kevin Roy, including his participation in the Korn Ferry’s Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

Kevin Roy, son of former PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions player Jim Roy, has a familial connection to the world of professional golf. Roy even took on the role of caddie for his father during the U.S. Senior Open in 2018.

As a member of the Korn Ferry Tour, Roy has a background in collegiate golf from Long Beach State University. During his time there, he earned the prestigious First Team All-Big West honors for his exceptional golfing skills.

Roy is currently sharing a one-stroke lead with Jeremy Paul at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. The last time he participated in the event was in 2020 when he finished in the T19 position.

After the event's third round, Kevin Roy shed light upon changing his mental approach. He discussed how working with a mental coach has impacted his game for the better.

Kevin Roy said (via the PGA Tour):

“I've been working pretty hard on my mental game with my mental coach, Brian Cain. It's nice to see some good stuff coming from it. Try not to get too high when things are going good and not to get too low when things are going bad.”

He added:

“Just trying to kind of, what we call it, stay in the green light and I think I've done a really good job at that so far. Whatever happens tomorrow, we're just going to try to stay in the green light as much as possible.”