Who is Kevin Roy’s father, Jim Roy? All about the former PGA TOUR Champion and son’s caddie

Kevin Roy is an American professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. He comes from an established golf family where both his brother and father have played on the tour before.

Although Kevin has failed to find massive success in the world of golf, his father, Jim Roy, was a prominent golfer during his time. Jim has previously played on the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Champions before completely retiring.

Currently, he offers his services as a golf instructor and also is the caddie of his son, Kevin Roy. The father and son duo have played in various championships and have the collective dream to play in the iconic Tour Championship.

However, that is a long shot as Kevin currently maintains a subpar 173rd place in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Interestingly, Kevin Roy has made remarkable improvements in his game since his father assisted him as the caddie. The 33-year-old turned pro in 2012 and has never finished in the top ten on the PGA Tour.

He has currently made eight cuts out of 15 events played, earning $301,545 in earnings. Jim Roy, on the other hand, was a seasoned golfer who had earned a reputation as one of the best in Central New York.

Kevin Roy's father Jim Roy was enshrined in the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame

Jim Roy was a prominent golfer during his time and amassed decent success throughout his playing career. His son, Kevin Roy, hasn't been able to replicate that yet.

Jim has been playing golf regularly since the 1980s and even won several championships. He was also crowned as the Post-Standard Amateur Champion in 1981.

The 64-year-old made remarkable achievements playing as an amateur. He won the NYS Mid-Am Championship in 2004 and subsequently won the Ashe Memorial in 2007.

For his breakthrough performances in Amateur tournaments, Jim Roy was enshrined in the Greater Syracuse Hall of Fame in 2007.

Following that, he joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2010 and became a full-time member there. However, Jim is now using his massive experience to help out his son Kevin on the course as he looks to navigate the tumultuous positions in the world of Golf.