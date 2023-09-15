Who is leading the Fortinet Championship after Round 1? Leaderboard and Day 1 highlights explored

Lucas Herbert topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Fortinet Championship after the first round. He played the inaugural round of 63 to register a one-stroke lead over S. H. Kim.

Herbert started the game with a birdie on the third hole and then added two more on the front nine along with one bogey. He made seven birdies on the back nine to settle for a score of 63.

Speaking about his performance at the event, Lucas Herbert said (via Golf Week):

“I feel like coming here this week I was ready to play again. I think for a while there it felt like if my flight got canceled to a tournament and there was no other way to get there, I would have been happy to go home, like, oh, good a week off. I feel like if that happened this week, I would have been upset, I was ready to go..”

Kelly Kraft settled in third place with Jason Dufner, Harry Hall, Sung Kang, Zac Blair and Mark Hubbard. Sangmoon Bae settled in for ninth place with Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Streelman, and Justin Lower. They were followed by Sahith Theegala who tied for 13th place with Sam Ryder, Callum Tarren, Cam Davis, Eric Cole, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Roy.

Defending champion Max Homa settled in for the 35th position after the first round with a score of under two.

Fortinet Championship Round 1 leaderboard

Here is the 2023 Fortinet Championship Round 1 leaderboard:

1 Lucas Herbert -9

2 S.H. Kim -7

T3 Kelly Kraft -6

T3 Jason Dufner -6

T3 Harry Hall -6

T3 Sung Kang -6

T3 Zac Blair -6

T3 Mark Hubbard -6

T9 Sangmoon Bae -5

T9 Satoshi Kodaira -5

T9 Kevin Streelman

T9 Justin Lower -5

T13 Kevin Roy -4

T13 Callum Tarren -4

T13 Sahith Theegala -4

T13 Cam Davis -4

T13 Eric Cole -4

T13 Kramer Hickok -4

T13 Sam Ryder

T20 David Lipsky -3

T20 Joel Dahmen -3

T20 Chad Ramey -3

T20 Kevin Kisner -3

T20 Zach Johnson

T20 Doc Redman -3

T20 Greyson Sigg -3

T20 Hayden Springer -3

T20 Austin Cook -3

T20 Justin Thomas -3

T20 Brendon Todd -3

T20 Doug Ghim -3

T20 Robby Shelton -3

T20 Vince Whaley -3

T20 Tom Johnson -3

T35 Beau Hossler -2

T35 Carson Young -2

T35 Harrison Endycott-2

T35 D.J. Trahan -2

T35 Max Homa -2

T35 Luke List -2

T35 Matt Kuchar -2

T35 Martin Laird -2

T35 KH Lee -2

T35 Henrik Stenson -2

T35 Ryan Moore -2

T35 Jonathan Byrd -2

T35 Preston Summerhays -2

T35 Peter Kuest -2

T35 William McGirt -2

T35 Tommy Gainey -2

T35 Jimmy Walker -2

T35 Dylan Wu -2

T35 Davis Thompson -2

T35 Russell Knox -2

T35 Cameron Percy -2

T35 Ben Crane -2

T35 Harry Higgs -2

T35 Scott Harrington -2

T35 Kyle Westmoreland