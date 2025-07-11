Keegan Bradley stays stern about making no compromises for the Ryder Cup Team USA

Keegan Bradley will soon be making some of the most crucial picks for the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup. Aside from the six golfers who will be qualified through the rankings, Bradley will be responsible for selecting six additional golfers. He has been on the opposite side of this table and understood how it felt not to be chosen to represent your country.

Ad

Bradley discussed this feeling on the Foreplay Podcast, claiming that if you are not in the top six, you cannot expect to be picked for the squad. He discussed his experience of being passed over when Zach Johnson was captain of the 2023 Ryder Cup. The golfer indicated that he completely understood and accepted the choice.

The 2025 Travelers Championship winner claimed:

"I think about it all the time. I have been on like a million of these calls. So I know exactly how I will do it. I know how I would want it to be done. The simple fact of this if you are not in the top six, you can't expect to be on the team. "

Ad

Trending

Keegan Bradley added:

"When I wasn't in the team, top six at, for Zach at Rome, like I totally understood not getting picked. Like you cannot expect to be on the team if you did not finish in the top six, even if you are seven."

This segment was posted on the podcast's official Instagram page, featuring Team USA Captains' points of view.

Ad

Ad

So far, only Scottie Scheffler has qualified through the rankings, and things are looking quite interesting from here onwards.

Can Keegan Bradley become Team USA's playing captain?

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn

This question has been roaming around in the golf world since the 2025 Travelers Championship. Before the tournament, Bradley clearly indicated that he would only be on the team if he qualified through the rankings. However, since winning the tournament at TPC River Highlands, Bradley has hinted at the possibility of being a playing captain.

Ad

During a press conference after the tournament, the golfer even shared that when he was offered the position of captain, everyone wanted him to be a playing captain. Bradley stated:

"It’s the lowest I've ever been in the world. When they (Waugh and Johnson) called me and told me that I was being the Ryder Cup captain, the first thing they said was, ‘We want you to be the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1962.’ And I mean my head was spinning, I didn't know what they were talking about, but they knew that that was a possibility and that we would have things in place for that."

Keegan Bradley is ranked ninth in the Ryder Cup rankings. He is on the verge of qualifying, with only Ben Griffin (8th), Collin Morikawa (7th), and Justin Thomas (6th) ahead of him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More