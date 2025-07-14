Bryson DeChambeau drops exciting news for his fans after Andalucia disappointment 

Bryson DeChambeau gave his fans something to look forward to after a T30 finish at LIV Golf Andalucia, a rare off week in his otherwise strong 2025 season. As he now shifts focus to the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush, DeChambeau surprised his 3.1 million Instagram followers with an exciting announcement about his latest YouTube project.

Ad

The two-time major winner recently appeared in Grant Horvat’s popular 2v2 series alongside Phil Mickelson and Garrett Clark. The video has already surpassed 2.8 million views on Horvat’s YouTube channel.

Now, DeChambeau is bringing his own star-studded content to his 2.11 million YouTube subscribers. He shared an eight-photo carousel on Instagram with the caption:

"This one was special. The LIV Dallas Duels drops on my channel tomorrow @ 2pm EST 👀"

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the upcoming video, Bryson DeChambeau features some major golf personalities, including Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Grant Horvat, Dean Burmester, the Bryan brothers George and Wesley, and Nick Stubbe from Bob Does Sports.

The Dallas event, held from June 27 to 29, saw DeChambeau finish 19th, adding to what has been a consistent LIV Golf season for him. Before heading to Portrush, his major championship performances this year include a T5 at the Masters, a runner-up at the PGA Championship, and a missed cut at the U.S. Open.

Ad

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform at LIV Golf Andalucia?

Bryson DeChambeau finished T30 at LIV Golf Andalucia, marking one of his lower finishes this season. He posted rounds of 70, 72, and 74 across the three days at Real Club Valderrama.

In the opening round, Bryson DeChambeau recorded four birdies and three bogeys to finish 1-under par.

Round 1 – 70 (-1)

Hole 1 (Par 4, 399 yds): 3

Hole 2 (Par 4, 421 yds): 4

Hole 3 (Par 3, 187 yds): 3

Hole 4 (Par 5, 564 yds): 4

Hole 5 (Par 4, 381 yds): 4

Hole 6 (Par 3, 173 yds): 4

Hole 7 (Par 4, 490 yds): 4

Hole 8 (Par 4, 351 yds): 4

Hole 9 (Par 4, 441 yds): 4

Hole 10 (Par 4, 389 yds): 4

Hole 11 (Par 5, 557 yds): 4

Hole 12 (Par 3, 212 yds): 4

Hole 13 (Par 4, 418 yds): 3

Hole 14 (Par 4, 370 yds): 4

Hole 15 (Par 3, 225 yds): 3

Hole 16 (Par 4, 433 yds): 4

Hole 17 (Par 5, 536 yds): 6

Hole 18 (Par 4, 463 yds): 4

Ad

In Round 2, he posted four birdies and five bogeys to finish 1-over par.

Round 2 – 72 (+1)

Hole 1 (Par 4, 399 yds): 5

Hole 2 (Par 4, 421 yds): 4

Hole 3 (Par 3, 187 yds): 3

Hole 4 (Par 5, 564 yds): 5

Hole 5 (Par 4, 381 yds): 4

Hole 6 (Par 3, 173 yds): 4

Hole 7 (Par 4, 490 yds): 5

Hole 8 (Par 4, 351 yds): 5

Hole 9 (Par 4, 441 yds): 3

Hole 10 (Par 4, 389 yds): 3

Hole 11 (Par 5, 557 yds): 4

Hole 12 (Par 3, 212 yds): 3

Hole 13 (Par 4, 418 yds): 5

Hole 14 (Par 4, 370 yds): 4

Hole 15 (Par 3, 225 yds): 3

Hole 16 (Par 4, 433 yds): 4

Hole 17 (Par 5, 536 yds): 4

Hole 18 (Par 4, 463 yds): 4

In the final round, Bryson DeChambeau managed three birdies but had four bogeys and a double bogey, finishing 3-over par.

Ad

Hole 1 (Par 4, 399 yds): 4

Hole 2 (Par 4, 421 yds): 4

Hole 3 (Par 3, 187 yds): 3

Hole 4 (Par 5, 564 yds): 5

Hole 5 (Par 4, 381 yds): 4

Hole 6 (Par 3, 173 yds): 2

Hole 7 (Par 4, 490 yds): 5

Hole 8 (Par 4, 351 yds): 3

Hole 9 (Par 4, 441 yds): 3

Hole 10 (Par 4, 389 yds): 4

Hole 11 (Par 5, 557 yds): 5

Hole 12 (Par 3, 212 yds): 3

Hole 13 (Par 4, 418 yds): 4

Hole 14 (Par 4, 370 yds): 4

Hole 15 (Par 3, 225 yds): 4

Hole 16 (Par 4, 433 yds): 5

Hole 17 (Par 5, 536 yds): 7

Hole 18 (Par 4, 463 yds): 5

Total: 74

Bryson DeChambeau wrapped up the event with a total score of 3-over par across 54 holes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More