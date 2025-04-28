LIV Golf Influencer has an exciting announcement for golf fans

Grant Horvat has teased a major update for golf fans regarding the next episode on his YouTube channel. He hinted at a special guest set to appear in the upcoming episode.

On Monday, April 28, Horvat shared on his Instagram story that there would be no video release this week. The golf content creator also shared that the video featuring the special guest will be released next Monday, May 5.

"No video today. Next Monday is the guest y'all have been waiting for," Horvat wrote.

Grant Horvat makes announcement for 2v2 new episode (Image via Horvat on IG)

The most recent video on Horvat's channel was the third episode of 2v2, featuring NFL quarterback Josh Allen and LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm. This was released on April 21, with Part 2 coming the next day. In the episode, Allen and Rahm teamed up against Horvat and Mickelson in an 18-hole match.

During the match, Allen played a prank on Mickelson by switching his rangefinder from yards to meters. Mickelson noticed the inconsistency but initially could not identify the issue. Horvat later discovered the prank after double-checking the distances.

"Josh messed with us!" Horvat said after realizing what had happened.

The first part of the episode has so far drawn 1.9 million views, while Part 2 has surpassed 1.3 million views. Horvat currently has over 1.18 million subscribers on YouTube, with his most popular video featuring Bob Does Sports reaching 4.9 million views.

LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson offered Grant Horvat equity in his company

Earlier this month, LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson announced that Grant Horvat would receive an equity stake in For Wellness, the health and performance company co-founded by the six-time major champion.

"You have been so kind in introducing me to YouTube Space, introducing me to all of your subscribers, and teaching me kind of what this is all about and what it can be. You've been so kind to everybody at For Wellness, using our products, promoting it, and we've been great partners on the course. I want us to be partners off the course too. Everybody at For Wellness agrees, and so we are giving you equity in For Wellness to thank you for what you have done," the LIV Golf player told Horvat in a video the latter shared on Instagram.

For Wellness focuses on performance-boosting products like coffee blends, nutrition supplements, and recovery solutions.

Mickelson and Horvat have teamed up for a number of videos in recent months, and the two were also teammates at the LIV Golf event The Duels: Miami that was held earlier this month.

