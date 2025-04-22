Phil Mickelson gets pranked by $70 million NFL star

Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm recently played a round of golf with popular YouTuber Grant Horvat and Josh Allen. The Buffallo Bills quarterback took insipiration from Mickelson to pull a hilarious prank on the golfer and Horvat.

Allen changed the distance measuring settings on Mickelson's range finder to meters. He could be seen confiding in Jon Rahm about what he had done. The $70M-worth NFL star (via Celebrity Net Worth) could be heard saying to Rahm while in the cart:

"I got his rangefinder to meters. Let's see how long it takes him to figure it out."

Generally, distances in golf are measured in yards. One yard approximately equals to 0.9144 meters. So naturally, as Mickelson and Horvat took to the course, they were thrown off by the distances they saw on the rangefinder. Allen and Rahm had a good laugh about the chaos from their golf cart as the former said:

"Honestly getting Phil on that means more to me than winning this match I think."

Finally Grant Horvat figured out that the distance measuring settings in the rangefinder had been changed to meters. The duo realized that they had been fooled by Josh Allen. As Horvat laughed and pointed towards the football player, Allen seemingly confessed to the prank while telling the YouTuber it was a revenge on Mickelson for pulling a similar prank on Horvat previously.

"Hey I'm just paying back for he did to you."

Horvat shared the hilarious video on his Instagram page.

Phil Mickelson had changed the settings on his rangefinder to meters before handing it to Grant Horvat, when they had shot a video together with Dustin Johnson. However, before the trio started playing, Mickelson came clean to Horvat about the prank.

When will Phil Mickelson play next on LIV Golf?

Phil Mickelson at the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event - Day Three (Source: Getty)

Phil Mickelson will next be seen at the LIV Golf Mexico City event this week. The Saudi-backed league will host the tournament at the Club de Golf Chapultepec from April 25th to 27th, 2025.

So far, Mickelson is ranked 12th in the season-long standings with 39.68 points. His best finish this season was at Hong Kong where he placed third behind champion Sergio Garcia and Dean Burmester.

This will be the LIV Golf star's first appearance since The Masters two weeks back. This year, he was not able to make the cut at Augusta National. He finished his first two rounds at 75 and 74 respectively. His 5-over total score was way past the 2-over cut line.

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More