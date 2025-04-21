Top 5 Players at the LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 ranked

LIV Golf will head to Mexico City this week for its sixth event of the year. The league will hold the tournament from April 25th to 27th, 2025, at the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan.
This will be the first LIV Golf event after the Masters. Several players from the Saudi-backed league had taken part in the first Major of the season, with Patrick Reed performing the best out of the lot. He finished third with a total score of 9-under behind champion Rory McIlroy and second-ranked Justin Rose.
The LIV Golf Mexico City event will see all the top stars from the league return to compete against each other.
Top 5 players at the LIV Golf Mexico City event ranked
5) Dean Burmester
The Stingers GC player is currently ranked fifth in the standings with 55.41 points to his name. Burmester had one podium finish this year so far when he placed second at the Hong Kong event in early March.
4) Marc Leishman
The Ripper GC golfer is ranked fourth in the leaderboard with 57.66 points to his credit. Leishman won the most recent LIV Golf event in Miami and will be hoping to continue his great run at the Mexico City event as well.
3) Jon Rahm
The 2024 Individual champion is currently ranked third in the standings after earning 76.36 points this season. He placed T2 in the first LIV Golf event this year in Riyadh. That was his best finish so far.
Jon Rahm was last seen at the Masters two weeks back. He finished T14 with a total score of 3-under. He had won the iconic tournament in 2023.
2) Sergio Garcia
The Fireballs GC captain is ranked second in the table after winning the Hong Kong event and placing third in the most recent Miami event. He has accumulated 78.00 points so far this year.
He had also taken part in the Masters this year. However, the 2017 Masters champion couldn't make the cut.
1) Joaquin Niemann
The current leader has 84.66 points in the bag after winning the Adelaide and Singapore events this year. Last year, he was the sole threat to Jon Rahm for the crown of the Individual Championship. However, he fell short as the Spaniard took home the title in his rookie year in the league.
Joaquin Niemann was last seen at the Masters, where he finished T29 after putting up an even par total score.
Interestingly, all three top players heading into Mexico City this week can speak Spanish. While reportedly, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz are expected to be the crowd favorites this week, the top three might also find support in the locals.