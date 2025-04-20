Greg Norman's son offers solution for The Masters' horible ticket fraud fiasco

Greg Norman Jr. offered his thoughts on a viral X post from NUCLR GOLF about alleged fraudulent ticket usage at The Masters. The Masters maintains a strict policy regarding ticket sales and usage, preferring its fans to obtain tickets through the annual lottery rather than via secondary markets.

The viral post from NUCLR Golf already has more than 454,000 views on X. The post cited a report from Front Office Sports about how The Masters handled people who used tickets that were either fraudulent or bought through secondary markets.

(Siren emoji, ticket emoji, X mark emoji) #CRACKING DOWN — According to a report from @FOS, ‘hundreds’ of ticket holders who attended this years Masters tournament were pulled aside + questioned by Augusta reps over the origin of their tickets, where they were purchased, etc with many passes cancelled for the week as the tournament cracked down on resellers," NUCLR GOLF's X post reads.

Greg Norman Jr., the son of golfing legend Greg Norman, replied to the post by NUCLR GOLF with a suggestion. He recomended they use a different form of ticketing that would be more secure.

"Blockchain ticketing actually solves this," Greg Norman Jr. replied to NUCLR GOLF's post on X.

Blockchain ticketing is a form of ticketing in which each ticket is essentially an NFT, meaning they cannot be duplicated or altered. This could prevent ticket fraud and is used in some industries.

Why has ticketing become an issue for Masters?

The final round of The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Getting tickets for The Masters is one of the most difficult endeavors for a sports fan. Each summer, The Masters holds a lottery in which a select few fans are chosen to have the opportunity to buy tickets.

Unlike the other two major championships in the United States, The Masters usually hosts a smaller number of patrons for each round. The U.S. Open and PGA Championship often see more than 100,000 fans attend the tournament each day.

The Masters typically hosts around 40,000 to 50,000 patrons on the course each round, making tickets extremely coveted. If fans are not selected in the annual lottery, the only other way to attend is through the secondary ticket market.

Tickets for The Masters on the secondary market are often absurdly expensive, especially if they are bought shortly before the tournament begins. A week prior to the 2025 Masters, weekly passes were selling for $22,770 a piece on StubHub.

Two-day passes for rounds one and two were selling for more than $8,000 a piece. Tickets for the final round on Sunday were selling for more than $3,500 the week prior to the tournament.

