How to get tickets for the 2025 Masters? Price & details explored

The golf world will soon turn its attention to the 2025 Masters as hundreds of thousands of golf fans will descend upon the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club next week. The premier event of the golf season, The Masters, has some of the most expensive and exclusive tickets of any American sporting event.

Getting tickets to attend The 2025 Masters is no easy task and in most cases requires months, if not years, of planning. To get tickets through the tournament's website, you need to apply and be chosen through a lottery the summer before the event. Those who were selected in the lottery for the 2025 tournament applied during the summer of 2024.

Each day, roughly 40,000 patrons attend the first major of the season, including the practice rounds and par-three contest. Many of those fans have weekly passes that were attained through The Masters' official website.

However, if you are looking to purchase last-minute tickets for the event, the good news is that you still can. Tickets are still available through third-party websites, such as StubHub, Ticketmaster and SeatGeek. Though the few remaining available tickets will cost a pretty penny.

There are currently two weekly passes available on StubHub at $22,770 each. There are plenty of individual tickets available for practice rounds, though those are all over $1,000 per day. On StubHub, two-day passes for Thursday and Friday cost more than $8,000 per ticket.

Tickets for The Masters are more sparse on Ticketmaster, though the available ones are similarly expensive to those on StubHub. Tickets for Sunday are going for more than $3,500 on the website.

What is it like attending The Masters?

The 2024 edition of the tournament (via Getty)

Attending the iconic tournament is undoubtedly one of the most unique sporting experiences that any fan could enjoy in the United States. Unlike all other golf tournaments in the United States, cell phones are explicitly not allowed on the grounds of Augusta National.

If you're on the course and need to make a phone call, the course has free courtesy phones that patrons can use. But if you're caught using your phone at the tournament, you will almost certainly be required to leave the event.

The food experience at Augusta National has developed a cult following of its own, with the cost being uniquely inexpensive when compared to other sporting events. The venue's iconic pimento cheese sandwich costs $1.50, as it has for more than 20 years.

The other food items, including their iconic Georgia peach ice cream sandwich, hover between $1 to $3. The most expensive items are their alcoholic beverages, including beer and white wine.

So if you're lucky enough to get your hands on a ticket to The Masters, the food will be the least expensive part of the experience.

