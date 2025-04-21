Justin Rose recalls Sunday at the Masters after disappointing finish at the 2025 RBC Heritage

Justin Rose had a disappointing end to his RBC Heritage campaign on Sunday, April 20. He finished T42 at Harbour Town with a total score of 5-under.

This was his first appearance after a close loss at the Masters last week. Rose was consistent throughout the tournament, even taking the lead in the first two rounds. He got into a final playoff with Rory McIlroy in the final round. However, the Northern Irishman prevailed 3-4 to secure his first-ever green jacket.

After an upsetting performance this week at the RBC Heritage, Justin Rose shared his thoughts on X. He drew parallels between his past two Sundays as he thanked his fans for the support, writing:

"Not the kinda scoring Sunday like last week… +1!! Really enjoyable week RBC Heritage Hilton Head, such a cool place… Thanks again for all the support/messages again this week."

Last week was not the first time Justin Rose lost the green jacket in a close call. He was part of the last playoff held at Augusta National in 2017. Sergio Garcia had won the iconic Major Championship that year over Rose.

Reminiscent of last week's Masters final round, the winner of the RBC Heritage was also decided by a playoff. This time, it was played between Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak. The former triumphed 3-4 to win his first title since the 2022 PGA Championship.

How did Justin Rose perform in the RBC Heritage?

Justin Rose at the RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round (Source: Getty)

The RBC Heritage was a 71-par tournament. Justin Rose started his campaign at the event with an impressive 67. He hit five birdies and one bogey in his opening round on Thursday, April 17.

His second round at Harbour Town saw him card two birdies and three bogeys to finish at 72. Rose recovered quickly, posting five birdies and two bogeys in the third round on Saturday (April 19) to score 68.

However, his game suffered in the final round as he closed the day at 72 with three birdies and two bogeys, eventually finishing T42 at the tournament.

Rose has an eventful year ahead, with the Ryder Cup set to take place in September this season at Bethpage Black, New York. The Briton will be looking to make the European team this year. He was part of the 2023 Ryder Cup-winning team in Rome.

Europe will be looking to defend their title on enemy land this year, as the US will hope to steal the win on their home ground. Apart from that, three more Major Championships will take place this year.

