5 big names missing from the 2025 RBC Heritage ft. Rory McIlroy

RBC Heritage is currently underway at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, North Carolina. This is the fifth PGA Tour signature event of this year, and Scottie Scheffler is defending his 2024 title this week.

The 72-man field has several popular PGA Tour professionals like Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Rose.However, some golfers have skipped playing in the $20,000,000 event from April 17 to 20.

Let's take a look at 5 big names from the professional circuit missing from this limited-field event:

#1. Rory McIlroy isn't playing in RBC Heritage

McIlroy in 2024 RBC Heritage - Third Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Masters Tournament champion has skipped from teeing off in RBC Heritage. McIlroy had an excellent finish last Sunday, where he defeated Justin Rose with a birdie in a sudden-death playoff to win the green jacket.

McIlroy has made an excellent start to the 2025 season, winning three titles since the turn of the year. The 29-time PGA Tour winner maintained his good record by winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship before triumphing at Augusta.

#2. Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama in Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Hideki Matsuyama started this year with an excellent finish at the Sentry by winning the event. His 257 (-35) score became the best score in a 72-hole PGA Tour tournament, thereby setting a new record.

He has also made eight cuts and secured five top-25 finishes so far this season. Matsuyama is skipping the RBC Heritage, much like he did last year. He has only played twice in the event, with his last appearance coming in 2020.

#3. Rasmus Højgaard

Hojgaard during WM Phoenix Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Rasmus Højgaard is one of the big names who decided to skip this week's RBC Heritage. If he competes in this signature PGA Tour event next year, it will be Højgaard's first time in this contest.

The PGAT professional is yet to achieve a win in all of his starts this year. Højgaard's best performance of 2025 came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished T12. He missed the cut in Valspar Championship, The Players Championship, and The Genesis Invitational.

#4. Jake Knapp

Knapp in Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

It might have come as a shock for many fans, as Jake Knapp did not tee off at RBC Heritage despite ranking 47th on the FedEx Cup leaderboard. This year, Knapp has played in 12 tournaments, making the cut in nine of them.

His best result in 2025 till now came at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ended up tied for the sixth spot. Knapp did not play in the Masters Tournament last week. His last appearance was at the Valero Texas Open, where he missed the cut after scoring 4 over par 148.

#5. Tom Kim

Kim during 2025 Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Tom Kim has played in 10 events this year, including the first golf major of the year at Augusta National Golf Club. The 22-year has also decided not to compete in RBC Heritage this week.

The three-time PGA Tour winner finished 52nd at The Masters Tournament. Kim's best performance of the year so far came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he ended up tying for seventh place with a tournament total of 16-under par 272.

