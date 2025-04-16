  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 RBC Heritage: Power Rankings

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Apr 16, 2025 21:26 GMT
RBC Heritage 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
The RBC Heritage will kick off from April 17-20, 2025. Interestingly, Rory McIlroy is set to miss this event due to his break after winning the Masters. Despite this, the field set for the event is still very strong. Big names like Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele will be looking to make some noise at Harbour Town Golf.

Like every year, the PGA has dropped its power rankings for the RBC Heritage. Speaking of them, here's a detailed look at the players who cracked them this year:

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Collin Morikawa
  3. Xander Schauffele
  4. Ludvig Åberg
  5. Patrick Cantlay
  6. Justin Thomas
  7. Corey Conners
  8. Shane Lowry
  9. Russell Henley
  10. Sungjae Im
  11. Jordan Spieth
  12. Tommy Fleetwood
  13. Sepp Straka
  14. J.T. Poston
  15. Brian Harman

The event has plenty of promise, with familiar names coming in following a nail-biting display at the Augusta National. On one hand Scottie Scheffler (T4), Collin Morikawa (T12), Jordan Spieth (T14), Xander Schauffele (T8), Ludvig Åberg (T7), Corey Conners (T8), Shane Lowry (T6), and Sungjae Im (T5) would be looking to continue their dominant performance here too.

On the other hand, Brian Harman (T17), Tommy Fleetwood (T21), J.T. Poston (T42), Justin Thomas (T36), and Patrick Cantlay (T36) will be looking to improve their records. Sepp Straka and Russell Henley, who were not at their best as they missed the cut at the season's first major tournament, will also be looking to turn their fortunes around at the RBC Heritage.

What are the tee times for the first round of the RBC Heritage?

RBC Heritage - Final Round - Source: Getty
Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, will be hosting the players for this year's RBC Heritage. This course, which was designed by Pete Dye (with help from Jack Nicklaus), is known for its narrow fairways, smaller greens, and stunning views of the Calibogue Sound.

Here are the tee times for round one of the RBC Heritage this year:

8:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Nick Taylor
  • Bud Cauley

8:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Brian Campbell
  • Sami Valimaki

8:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Matt Kuchar
  • Sam Stevens

8:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Max Homa
  • Denny McCarthy

8:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Sam Burns
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Adam Hadwin

9:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Sepp Straka
  • Davis Thompson

9:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Keegan Bradley
  • Akshay Bhatia

9:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Adam Scott

9:35 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Eric Cole

9:45 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Si Woo Kim
  • Patrick Cantlay

9:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Russell Henley
  • Tom Hoge

10:05 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Sungjae Im
  • Tommy Fleetwood

10:15 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Viktor Hovland
  • Scottie Scheffler

10:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Corey Conners
  • Justin Thomas

10:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Shane Lowry
  • Jordan Spieth

10:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Lucas Glover
  • J.J. Spaun

11:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Daniel Berger
  • Gary Woodland

11:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Karl Vilips
  • Rickie Fowler

11:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Harris English
  • Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Ryo Hisatsune
11:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Ryan Gerard

11:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Thomas Detry
  • Nick Dunlap

12:05 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Wyndham Clark
  • Will Zalatoris

12:15 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • J.T. Poston
  • Robert MacIntyre

12:25 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Jason Day
  • Tony Finau

12:35 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Chris Kirk
  • Cameron Young

12:45 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Aaron Rai
  • Stephan Jaeger

12:55 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Cam Davis
  • Max Greyserman

1:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Brian Harman
  • Byeong Hun An

1:20 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Austin Eckroat
  • Billy Horschel

1:30 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Xander Schauffele

1:40 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Collin Morikawa
  • Sahith Theegala

1:50 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Min Woo Lee
  • Justin Rose

2:00 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Michael Kim
  • Andrew Novak

2:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Joe Highsmith
  • Maverick McNealy
