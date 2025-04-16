2025 RBC Heritage: Power Rankings

The RBC Heritage will kick off from April 17-20, 2025. Interestingly, Rory McIlroy is set to miss this event due to his break after winning the Masters. Despite this, the field set for the event is still very strong. Big names like Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele will be looking to make some noise at Harbour Town Golf.

Ad

Like every year, the PGA has dropped its power rankings for the RBC Heritage. Speaking of them, here's a detailed look at the players who cracked them this year:

Scottie Scheffler Collin Morikawa Xander Schauffele Ludvig Åberg Patrick Cantlay Justin Thomas Corey Conners Shane Lowry Russell Henley Sungjae Im Jordan Spieth Tommy Fleetwood Sepp Straka J.T. Poston Brian Harman

The event has plenty of promise, with familiar names coming in following a nail-biting display at the Augusta National. On one hand Scottie Scheffler (T4), Collin Morikawa (T12), Jordan Spieth (T14), Xander Schauffele (T8), Ludvig Åberg (T7), Corey Conners (T8), Shane Lowry (T6), and Sungjae Im (T5) would be looking to continue their dominant performance here too.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Brian Harman (T17), Tommy Fleetwood (T21), J.T. Poston (T42), Justin Thomas (T36), and Patrick Cantlay (T36) will be looking to improve their records. Sepp Straka and Russell Henley, who were not at their best as they missed the cut at the season's first major tournament, will also be looking to turn their fortunes around at the RBC Heritage.

What are the tee times for the first round of the RBC Heritage?

RBC Heritage - Final Round - Source: Getty

Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, will be hosting the players for this year's RBC Heritage. This course, which was designed by Pete Dye (with help from Jack Nicklaus), is known for its narrow fairways, smaller greens, and stunning views of the Calibogue Sound.

Ad

Here are the tee times for round one of the RBC Heritage this year:

8:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Nick Taylor

Bud Cauley

8:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Brian Campbell

Sami Valimaki

8:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Matt Kuchar

Sam Stevens

8:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Max Homa

Denny McCarthy

8:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Sam Burns

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Taylor Pendrith

Adam Hadwin

9:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Sepp Straka

Davis Thompson

9:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Keegan Bradley

Akshay Bhatia

9:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Matthieu Pavon

Adam Scott

9:35 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Ad

Matt Fitzpatrick

Eric Cole

9:45 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Si Woo Kim

Patrick Cantlay

9:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

10:05 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Sungjae Im

Tommy Fleetwood

10:15 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Viktor Hovland

Scottie Scheffler

10:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Corey Conners

Justin Thomas

10:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Shane Lowry

Jordan Spieth

10:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Lucas Glover

J.J. Spaun

11:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Daniel Berger

Gary Woodland

11:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Karl Vilips

Rickie Fowler

11:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Harris English

Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Patrick Rodgers

Ryo Hisatsune

Ad

11:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Mackenzie Hughes

Ryan Gerard

11:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

12:05 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Wyndham Clark

Will Zalatoris

12:15 PM EDT (Hole 1):

J.T. Poston

Robert MacIntyre

12:25 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Jason Day

Tony Finau

12:35 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Chris Kirk

Cameron Young

12:45 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Aaron Rai

Stephan Jaeger

12:55 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Cam Davis

Max Greyserman

1:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Brian Harman

Byeong Hun An

1:20 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Austin Eckroat

Billy Horschel

1:30 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Ludvig Åberg

Xander Schauffele

1:40 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Ad

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

1:50 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Min Woo Lee

Justin Rose

2:00 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Michael Kim

Andrew Novak

2:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Joe Highsmith

Maverick McNealy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More