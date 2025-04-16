2025 RBC Heritage: Power Rankings

The RBC Heritage will kick off from April 17-20, 2025. Interestingly, Rory McIlroy is set to miss this event due to his break after winning the Masters. Despite this, the field set for the event is still very strong. Big names like Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele will be looking to make some noise at Harbour Town Golf.
Like every year, the PGA has dropped its power rankings for the RBC Heritage. Speaking of them, here's a detailed look at the players who cracked them this year:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Xander Schauffele
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Justin Thomas
- Corey Conners
- Shane Lowry
- Russell Henley
- Sungjae Im
- Jordan Spieth
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sepp Straka
- J.T. Poston
- Brian Harman
The event has plenty of promise, with familiar names coming in following a nail-biting display at the Augusta National. On one hand Scottie Scheffler (T4), Collin Morikawa (T12), Jordan Spieth (T14), Xander Schauffele (T8), Ludvig Åberg (T7), Corey Conners (T8), Shane Lowry (T6), and Sungjae Im (T5) would be looking to continue their dominant performance here too.
On the other hand, Brian Harman (T17), Tommy Fleetwood (T21), J.T. Poston (T42), Justin Thomas (T36), and Patrick Cantlay (T36) will be looking to improve their records. Sepp Straka and Russell Henley, who were not at their best as they missed the cut at the season's first major tournament, will also be looking to turn their fortunes around at the RBC Heritage.
What are the tee times for the first round of the RBC Heritage?
Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, will be hosting the players for this year's RBC Heritage. This course, which was designed by Pete Dye (with help from Jack Nicklaus), is known for its narrow fairways, smaller greens, and stunning views of the Calibogue Sound.
Here are the tee times for round one of the RBC Heritage this year:
8:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Nick Taylor
- Bud Cauley
8:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Brian Campbell
- Sami Valimaki
8:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Matt Kuchar
- Sam Stevens
8:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Max Homa
- Denny McCarthy
8:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Sam Burns
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Taylor Pendrith
- Adam Hadwin
9:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Sepp Straka
- Davis Thompson
9:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Keegan Bradley
- Akshay Bhatia
9:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Matthieu Pavon
- Adam Scott
9:35 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Eric Cole
9:45 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Si Woo Kim
- Patrick Cantlay
9:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Russell Henley
- Tom Hoge
10:05 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Sungjae Im
- Tommy Fleetwood
10:15 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Viktor Hovland
- Scottie Scheffler
10:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Corey Conners
- Justin Thomas
10:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Shane Lowry
- Jordan Spieth
10:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Lucas Glover
- J.J. Spaun
11:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Daniel Berger
- Gary Woodland
11:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Karl Vilips
- Rickie Fowler
11:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Harris English
- Jacob Bridgeman
11:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Patrick Rodgers
- Ryo Hisatsune
11:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Ryan Gerard
11:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
12:05 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Wyndham Clark
- Will Zalatoris
12:15 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- J.T. Poston
- Robert MacIntyre
12:25 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Jason Day
- Tony Finau
12:35 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Chris Kirk
- Cameron Young
12:45 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Aaron Rai
- Stephan Jaeger
12:55 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Cam Davis
- Max Greyserman
1:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Brian Harman
- Byeong Hun An
1:20 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Austin Eckroat
- Billy Horschel
1:30 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Ludvig Åberg
- Xander Schauffele
1:40 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
1:50 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Min Woo Lee
- Justin Rose
2:00 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Michael Kim
- Andrew Novak
2:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Joe Highsmith
- Maverick McNealy