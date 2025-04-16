  • home icon
  • Golf
  • RBC Heritage to host ‘On The Range’ ahead of the opening round

RBC Heritage to host ‘On The Range’ ahead of the opening round

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Apr 16, 2025 21:09 GMT
RBC Heritage 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
RBC Heritage 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

The RBC Heritage is kicking off this week from April 17–20. The Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is getting ready to host players for this event. Even though there are still a few days until the event begins, the PGA has chosen to give fans a preview of what they can expect from this year's RBC Heritage.

Ad

The PGA Tour recently announced a new show named 'On The Range' on Instagram. This show will take place on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel on Wednesday, April 16, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. ET. The show is expected to feature live golfers' practice sessions that will give viewers a preview of what the BTS will look like at a major event like this.

PGA Tour&#039;s Instagram story for the new &#039;On The Range&#039; show (Image via: @pgatour)
PGA Tour's Instagram story for the new 'On The Range' show (Image via: @pgatour)

Due to its challenging nature, the RBC Heritage is undoubtedly one of the most popular events among fans. To succeed in this event, a golfer must possess an exceptional swing and creative thinking. The PGA wants the fans to know about how the golfers take an unconventional approach in the RBC Heritage every year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The events are anticipated to include player interviews, expert analysis, and insights into the strategies and equipment selections of the top competitors as they prepare for the competition. It is anticipated that the current serious atmosphere at Harbour Town Golf will be accurately depicted in the upcoming new PGA show.

What are the first-round tee times for the RBC Heritage?

PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The players participating and the holes they will be facing off against are listed here, along with the tee times for the RBC Heritage first-round matchups:

Ad

8:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Nick Taylor
  • Bud Cauley

8:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Brian Campbell
  • Sami Valimaki

8:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Matt Kuchar
  • Sam Stevens

8:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Max Homa
  • Denny McCarthy

8:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Sam Burns
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Adam Hadwin

9:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Sepp Straka
  • Davis Thompson

9:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Keegan Bradley
  • Akshay Bhatia

9:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Adam Scott

9:35 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Eric Cole

9:45 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Si Woo Kim
  • Patrick Cantlay

9:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Russell Henley
  • Tom Hoge
Ad

10:05 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Sungjae Im
  • Tommy Fleetwood

10:15 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Viktor Hovland
  • Scottie Scheffler

10:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Corey Conners
  • Justin Thomas

10:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Shane Lowry
  • Jordan Spieth

10:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Lucas Glover
  • J.J. Spaun

11:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Daniel Berger
  • Gary Woodland

11:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Karl Vilips
  • Rickie Fowler

11:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Harris English
  • Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Ryo Hisatsune

11:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Ryan Gerard

11:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Thomas Detry
  • Nick Dunlap

12:05 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Wyndham Clark
  • Will Zalatoris
Ad

12:15 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • J.T. Poston
  • Robert MacIntyre

12:25 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Jason Day
  • Tony Finau

12:35 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Chris Kirk
  • Cameron Young

12:45 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Aaron Rai
  • Stephan Jaeger

12:55 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Cam Davis
  • Max Greyserman

1:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Brian Harman
  • Byeong Hun An

1:20 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Austin Eckroat
  • Billy Horschel

1:30 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Xander Schauffele

1:40 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Collin Morikawa
  • Sahith Theegala

1:50 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Min Woo Lee
  • Justin Rose

2:00 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Michael Kim
  • Andrew Novak

2:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Joe Highsmith
  • Maverick McNealy
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications