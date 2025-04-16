RBC Heritage to host ‘On The Range’ ahead of the opening round

The RBC Heritage is kicking off this week from April 17–20. The Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is getting ready to host players for this event. Even though there are still a few days until the event begins, the PGA has chosen to give fans a preview of what they can expect from this year's RBC Heritage.
The PGA Tour recently announced a new show named 'On The Range' on Instagram. This show will take place on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel on Wednesday, April 16, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. ET. The show is expected to feature live golfers' practice sessions that will give viewers a preview of what the BTS will look like at a major event like this.
Due to its challenging nature, the RBC Heritage is undoubtedly one of the most popular events among fans. To succeed in this event, a golfer must possess an exceptional swing and creative thinking. The PGA wants the fans to know about how the golfers take an unconventional approach in the RBC Heritage every year.
The events are anticipated to include player interviews, expert analysis, and insights into the strategies and equipment selections of the top competitors as they prepare for the competition. It is anticipated that the current serious atmosphere at Harbour Town Golf will be accurately depicted in the upcoming new PGA show.
What are the first-round tee times for the RBC Heritage?
The players participating and the holes they will be facing off against are listed here, along with the tee times for the RBC Heritage first-round matchups:
8:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Nick Taylor
- Bud Cauley
8:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Brian Campbell
- Sami Valimaki
8:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Matt Kuchar
- Sam Stevens
8:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Max Homa
- Denny McCarthy
8:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Sam Burns
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Taylor Pendrith
- Adam Hadwin
9:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Sepp Straka
- Davis Thompson
9:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Keegan Bradley
- Akshay Bhatia
9:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Matthieu Pavon
- Adam Scott
9:35 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Eric Cole
9:45 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Si Woo Kim
- Patrick Cantlay
9:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Russell Henley
- Tom Hoge
10:05 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Sungjae Im
- Tommy Fleetwood
10:15 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Viktor Hovland
- Scottie Scheffler
10:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Corey Conners
- Justin Thomas
10:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Shane Lowry
- Jordan Spieth
10:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Lucas Glover
- J.J. Spaun
11:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Daniel Berger
- Gary Woodland
11:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Karl Vilips
- Rickie Fowler
11:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Harris English
- Jacob Bridgeman
11:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Patrick Rodgers
- Ryo Hisatsune
11:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Ryan Gerard
11:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
12:05 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Wyndham Clark
- Will Zalatoris
12:15 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- J.T. Poston
- Robert MacIntyre
12:25 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Jason Day
- Tony Finau
12:35 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Chris Kirk
- Cameron Young
12:45 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Aaron Rai
- Stephan Jaeger
12:55 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Cam Davis
- Max Greyserman
1:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Brian Harman
- Byeong Hun An
1:20 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Austin Eckroat
- Billy Horschel
1:30 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Ludvig Åberg
- Xander Schauffele
1:40 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
1:50 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Min Woo Lee
- Justin Rose
2:00 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Michael Kim
- Andrew Novak
2:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):
- Joe Highsmith
- Maverick McNealy