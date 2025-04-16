RBC Heritage to host ‘On The Range’ ahead of the opening round

The RBC Heritage is kicking off this week from April 17–20. The Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is getting ready to host players for this event. Even though there are still a few days until the event begins, the PGA has chosen to give fans a preview of what they can expect from this year's RBC Heritage.

The PGA Tour recently announced a new show named 'On The Range' on Instagram. This show will take place on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel on Wednesday, April 16, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. ET. The show is expected to feature live golfers' practice sessions that will give viewers a preview of what the BTS will look like at a major event like this.

PGA Tour's Instagram story for the new 'On The Range' show (Image via: @pgatour)

Due to its challenging nature, the RBC Heritage is undoubtedly one of the most popular events among fans. To succeed in this event, a golfer must possess an exceptional swing and creative thinking. The PGA wants the fans to know about how the golfers take an unconventional approach in the RBC Heritage every year.

The events are anticipated to include player interviews, expert analysis, and insights into the strategies and equipment selections of the top competitors as they prepare for the competition. It is anticipated that the current serious atmosphere at Harbour Town Golf will be accurately depicted in the upcoming new PGA show.

What are the first-round tee times for the RBC Heritage?

PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The players participating and the holes they will be facing off against are listed here, along with the tee times for the RBC Heritage first-round matchups:

8:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Nick Taylor

Bud Cauley

8:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Brian Campbell

Sami Valimaki

8:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Matt Kuchar

Sam Stevens

8:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Max Homa

Denny McCarthy

8:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Sam Burns

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Taylor Pendrith

Adam Hadwin

9:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Sepp Straka

Davis Thompson

9:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Keegan Bradley

Akshay Bhatia

9:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Matthieu Pavon

Adam Scott

9:35 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Matt Fitzpatrick

Eric Cole

9:45 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Si Woo Kim

Patrick Cantlay

9:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

10:05 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Sungjae Im

Tommy Fleetwood

10:15 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Viktor Hovland

Scottie Scheffler

10:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Corey Conners

Justin Thomas

10:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Shane Lowry

Jordan Spieth

10:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Lucas Glover

J.J. Spaun

11:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Daniel Berger

Gary Woodland

11:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Karl Vilips

Rickie Fowler

11:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Harris English

Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Patrick Rodgers

Ryo Hisatsune

11:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Mackenzie Hughes

Ryan Gerard

11:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

12:05 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Wyndham Clark

Will Zalatoris

12:15 PM EDT (Hole 1):

J.T. Poston

Robert MacIntyre

12:25 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Jason Day

Tony Finau

12:35 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Chris Kirk

Cameron Young

12:45 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Aaron Rai

Stephan Jaeger

12:55 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Cam Davis

Max Greyserman

1:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Brian Harman

Byeong Hun An

1:20 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Austin Eckroat

Billy Horschel

1:30 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Ludvig Åberg

Xander Schauffele

1:40 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

1:50 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Min Woo Lee

Justin Rose

2:00 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Michael Kim

Andrew Novak

2:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Joe Highsmith

Maverick McNealy

